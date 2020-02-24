WhatsApp Hidden Feature Allows Users to Know If Messages are Read or Not

Highlights Blue Tick feature was introduced in 2014

Voice Notes does not support the feature of blue tick turned off

WhatsApp clearly marks that read receipts option does not work in group chats

WhatsApp has been one of the most lovable and popular messaging platforms around the globe. The app has recently crossed 2 billion active users and is planning to add more users in the near future. To ensure a smooth and unforgettable browsing experience, the Facebook-owned app rolls out new updates and provide better privacy norms. Earlier, WhatsApp rolled out a blue tick feature which allowed the sender to know whether the receiver has seen the message or not. However, there is a loophole in the blue tick feature and users can know if the message is read even when the blue tick is off. Also, the receiver will not even know if the sender can see the messages they have sent are being read or not.

What is the Hidden Feature?

The hidden feature is effortless to execute. Firstly, users have to go the settings option and tap on the privacy tab and toggle between the Read Receipts header. Under the options, users will get a disclaimer which will read “If you turn off read receipts, you won’t be able to see read receipts from other people. Read receipts are always set for group chats.” With this option, WhatsApp will mark that read receipts options will not work in group chats. Blue ticks feature was rolled out by WhatsApp in 2014 which once disabled will be applied in WhatsApp texts and Media files on Individuals Chats.

Voice Notes Does Not Support the Feature of Blue Tick Turned Off

WhatsApp users must note that once they have turned off their read receipts, voice notes sent over individual chats will not support the feature of blue ticks turned off. This means that every time sender will send voice chats, they will be able to see the blue tick once it reaches out to the receiver. However, the blue tick will show only after the receiver has heard the voice-over message. Also, you can long-press on the voice clip message and toggle on the info tab to know the specific time it was read.