Xiaomi Plans Launch of PatchWall 3.0 Update for Mi TV Range in India

Highlights Xiaomi’s Mi TV range to be updated to new PatchWall 3.0 UI

The platform brings new content partners, Docubay, Lattu Kids and a dedicated sports channel from Hotstar

Xiaomi introduced PatchWall 2.0 UI with new content providers in 2019

Chinese electronics major Xiaomi has announced the next software update for its Mi TV range. The new update referred to as PatchWall 3.0 will be launching as a successor to 2019’s PatchWall 2.0. The company first launched Xiaomi TV range in India two years ago with their custom UI PatchWall and followed by PatchWall 2.0, which run as a launcher on the top of Android TV’s stock interface. The newest PatchWall 3.0 will run the same way and pushed out as an update for some of the Mi TV models. Right now, all the Xiaomi Mi TVs in India run Android TV out of the box. Xiaomi has revealed some of the new features and improvements coming in the latest report by Gadgets 360.

PatchWall 3.0 Features

The PatchWall 3.0 will bring enhancements for the user interface (UI), cleaner animations, a new font called Mi Lanting Pro, horizontal scrolling, among others. Xiaomi has also added two new content partners, Docubay and Lattu Kids integrated into the content-first interface of the new UI. The Docubay will offer international documentaries across various topics, while the LattuKids will offer over 1500 hours of child-friendly content.

One of the interesting features is a dedicated sports channel powered by Hotstar in India. The sports channel will feature deep integration with Hotstar and offer one-click play for specific sports content. This will be based on what’s available at that time. Another new feature on PatchWall 3.0 is Mi List. This feature brings a curated list of movies and TV shows sorted and created according to specific genres.

Xiaomi also revealed that PatchWall is now associated with over 20 content partners, which allow for easy access to content on all supported services. Popular content services like YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are linked to the platform while PatchWall continues to add other new partners across the country. Regional services included are Hungama Play, JioCinema and Voot.

Xiaomi, however, hasn’t specified the compatible Mi TV devices nor has given details as to when the PatchWall 3.0 update will arrive.

Thanks to PatchWall UI, Xiaomi managed to grab a lot of attention for its Smart TVs. PatchWall UI brings all the content together on the home screen and the latest TVs also offer Android TV experience.