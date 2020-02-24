Realme X50 Pro With 5G, Snapdragon 865, 64MP Quad Camera Setup Launches in India, Prices Start at Rs 37,999

Highlights The Realme X50 Pro is India's first phone with 5G and Snapdragon 865 SoC

The handset comes in three variants and the price starts at Rs 37,999

Realme has scheduled the first sale of the device later today at 6 PM

Realme X50 Pro, which is also known as India’s First 5G smartphone, is now official in the country at a starting price of Rs 37,999. While we may not see telecom operators launching 5G network in India anytime in the next 18 months, 5G smartphones have started coming in with the Realme X50 Pro 5G being the first one and it will be followed by iQOO 3 5G tomorrow. Keeping the 5G hype aside, the Realme X50 Pro is a great smartphone, at least on specs. It’s a major upgrade over the Realme X2 Pro and it also happens to be the first handset in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other key features of the handset include 90Hz screen, 32MP dual punch-hole selfie cameras, 64MP quad-camera setup on the back, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging technology. What’s more interesting is the device will go on sale starting today at 6 PM via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X50 Pro: Specifications and Features

Similar to other flagship smartphones, the Realme X50 Pro also comes with glass back, but it lacks IP resistance and wireless charging. On the front of the phone, we get to see a large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an AMOLED screen and dual punch-hole cutout located on the left top. This cutout houses a 32MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The display has 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and 92% screen-to-body ratio.

At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. Cameras on the Realme X50 Pro include a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor on the back, 12MP telephoto sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. Realme says the phone offers 20X zoom functionality as well.

Connectivity options on the Realme X50 Pro include Dual-Mode 5G, Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The phone has Snapdragon X55 modem which allows users to switch between 5G and 4G networks easily. Out of the box, the handset runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and ColorOS.

Lastly, Realme has added a 4200mAh battery that can be charged in just 35 minutes using the company’s 65W SuperDart charging technology. Notably, it is the fastest charging flagship smartphone in the market right now beating its predecessor- the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X50 Pro: Pricing and Availability in India

The Realme X50 Pro comes in three variants- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 37,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999. The first sale of the device will take place on February 24, 2020, at 6 PM via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme X50 Pro will now eat up the market share of OnePlus as the OnePlus 8 series launch date is yet to be confirmed officially.