Nokia 9 PureView Price Slashed by Rs 15,000, Now Available at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart

Highlights Nokia 9 PureView 6GB+128GB listed for Rs 34,999 on Nokia India website

The smartphone is also available on Flipkart besides the official website

Key features include the five-camera module, Snapdragon 845 SoC along with stock Android experience

HMD Global’s flagship phone for 2019, the Nokia 9 PureView, has received a massive price cut in the Indian market. The Nokia 9 PureView is now available for Rs 34,999 on HMD’s official website. Launched originally at Rs 49,999 in India, the Nokia 9 PureView has received a price of Rs 15,000. The smartphone whose key highlight includes a Penta-lens camera setup was unveiled first at Mobile World Congress 2019 before the official launch in July 2019 in India. The price cut is also an indication that we may see the successor of Nokia 9 PureView launching very soon. If the MWC 2020 wouldn’t have cancelled, the 2020 lineup of Nokia smartphones were supposed to go official today (February 24).

Nokia 9 PureView Receives a Major Price Cut in India

Nokia India’s official website has listed the Nokia 9 PureView model with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage for Rs 34,999. The device is only available in a single Midnight Blue colour option. There’s also an option of no-cost EMIs of up to nine months on select credit cards. The deal is also live on e-commerce partner Flipkart.

Interested customers should grab this amazing deal now as Nokia hasn’t specified whether this price cut is temporary or permanent.

Nokia 9 PureView: Features and Specifications

The Key highlight of Nokia 9 PureView is the Zeiss powered Penta camera setup on the rear side. These include five 12MP sensors, three of which are monochrome sensors, while the two are RGB sensors. The device uses all the sensors simultaneously to create one fused image of 12MP. The device also comes with a 20MP selfie camera up front.

In terms of specs, the Nokia 9 PureView features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440×2960 pixels) pOLED screen. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC mated to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 3320mAh battery along with support for Qi wireless charging. It runs the stock Android 9 Pie out of the box, though HMD Global has rolled out Android 10 update as well.

Other features include IP67 certification, which means the device is dust and water-resistant. Connectivity options included are Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and NFC, although there is no 3.5mm audio port on the smartphone.