Realme Teases Smart TV, Smartwatch and New IoT Products; Fitness Band Launching on March 5

Oppo spin-off brand Realme is teasing new smart products even as it launched its first 5G device Realme X50 Pro in India

By February 24th, 2020 AT 6:17 PM
    Highlights
    • Realme teases new products for 2020 that include fitness band, smartwatch, Smart TV among others
    • CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed fitness band to launch March 5
    • Realme Smart TV is expected to launch by April end

    Even as Realme X50 Pro launched today, phone maker Realme is teasing more new smart devices as part of its plans to take on Xiaomi. Realme released a teaser video confirming some of the smart products it has planned for 2020. The 60-second video shared on Twitter by CEO Madhav Sheth showcases already launched Realme Buds Air, upcoming devices like Realme Fitness band and Realme TV among others. The video shows at least seven upcoming products from the company which include a fitness band, smartwatch, smart clock, smart speaker, car charger, smart weighing scale, and a Smart TV. Besides, the video teased the seamless connectivity of these products with each other. The video shows Realme Buds Air paired with the smartwatch and the smart speaker connected with the Smart TV.

    Realme to Take on Xiaomi With IoT Products

    Several of these products have already been confirmed by the Realme India CEO. Following the launch of Realme X50 Pro, Sheth announced that the launch of the fitness band is happening on March 5. A picture of the device shared on the microblogging site Twitter shows the fitness band in yellow colour.

    The company had previously confirmed that a smartwatch is also in development, and Sheth said the device would be called “Realme Watch”. The video showcases a smartwatch with a circular display and a possible AMOLED panel.

    Madhav has reportedly said the company is betting on smart televisions and Realme TVs will make its global debut in India by April. “Smart television is growing in India and we will become a significant player offering disruptive experience at the correct price,” Sheth told ET.

    He added that the company would be targeting Rs 3,000 crore sales from the newer categories in 2020 by launching 20 new products. However, the launch of other Realme products is unclear at this point, but Realme has massive plans for the Indian market.

    Realme Launches India’s First 5G Smartphone

    In related news, Realme today launched its first 5G smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro in India. The flagship device comes powered by Qualcomm’s top range Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There’s also a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and a dual ultra-wide 32MP selfie camera upfront.

    The Realme X50 Pro is juiced by a 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash charge support. The phone starts at Rs 37,999 and comes in two vibrant colour variants: Rust Red and Moss Green.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

