Highlights WhatsApp iOS users are seeing a dark splash screen on the version iOS 2.20.20.17

WhatsApp Beta users on Android are already getting to see the dark mode

WhatsApp iOS users might the update from server side

WhatsApp has been on a constant tread of rolling out updates after updates to makes its application better for the masses. The popular instant messaging application is loved by all, but for a long time, a feature that was missing from the messaging app was the dark mode. While we had seen dark mode in almost every other popular app, WhatsApp was devoid of it. But, now some of the Android users, a very tiny proportion of them are getting to enjoy WhatsApp Dark Mode. The users of Android WhatsApp Beta are the ones who have received access to the dark mode. There is going to be quite sometime before WhatsApp brings the dark mode to the stable version of Android WhatsApp. However, amidst all of this, the iPhone users have been wondering when they are going to get the WhatsApp Dark Mode update and if they will get it or not. Well, the good news for the iPhone users is that they will be getting the WhatsApp Dark Mode sooner or later.

Dark Mode Coming Soon to WhatsApp iOS

Now before we move on and discuss the WhatsApp Dark Mode for iOS, it is worth noting that until now there has not been any formal announcement from WhatsApp in this regard. But, the iPhone users are starting to see little tidbits of the dark mode and some hints towards its arrival on iPhones. The update comes from the popular app updating about WhatsApp’s development, WABetaInfo which has notified that the iOS 2.20.20.17 beta update for WhatsApp iOS version comes with a dark splash screen which has been enabled by default. This hints that WhatsApp might be preparing to bring the dark mode to the iOS-enabled phones.

WhatsApp iOS Dark Mode

In the standard mode and until now, the splash screen on WhatsApp only appears in white. WhatsApp follows its popular green-white colour scheme on its splash screen generally. There is also a new “By Facebook” branding in the new WhatsApp splash screen when the app fires up. With the dark mode enabled on the screen, the splash screen on WhatsApp comes in dark theme instead of the green-white colour scheme. One of the good things that WABetaInfo revealed about the dark mode on WhatsApp iOS is that it will be updated through the server. There are plenty of other features as well, which the WhatsApp Android users enjoy, and these include Delete Messages, Animated stickers and more. However, these features are not yet available for the iPhone users and might shortly follow to the iOS devices as well.

The reason why the features come late for iOS users is that before the rollout of these features, they have to be bug-free according to Apple’s policy. On the other hand, the Android rollout can be a beta version, and the features can be tested with the users. This is not possible on the iOS, thus causing a delay in the features.

Enabling Dark Mode on WhatsApp Android

In case you are an Android user, and you would like to update to the dark mode on WhatsApp, then you can certainly do so. The first thing that you will need to ensure is that you must have the WhatsApp latest Beta version. Once you have downloaded and installed this WhatsApp beta, you must go to the Settings menu, and then navigate to the Chats menu. Over here, you will get the option to select various themes from “Light”, “Dark” and “System Default”. Select the dark mode in this menu to change the colour scheme of WhatsApp.