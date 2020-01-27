iOS 14 Will Likely Be Rolled Out to iPhones Released Way Back in 2015

Highlights Apple is rumoured to release iOS 14 to iPhone 6s devices as well

All the iPhones which got iOS 13 will be updated to iOS 14

iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 is rumoured to go official at WWDC 2020 event

When it comes to releasing software updates, no smartphone brand in the world comes close to Cupertino giant Apple. According to a new report, the forthcoming iOS version- the iOS 14 will likely reach the iPhones released way back in 2015. Basically, the report says the iOS 14 will be available to all the phone which received iOS 13 update last year. The iPhone 6s series was the oldest ones on the list to pick the iOS 13 update, followed by the newer models like iPhone SE, iPhone 7 series and so on. When it comes to Apple iPads, the iPadOS 14 could well reach the iPads launched back in 2016 which includes the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2015. To recall, Apple released iOS 12 update to all the phones which got the iOS 11 update the earlier year, so the same could happen with iOS 14 as well this year.

Apple iPhone 6s Series Will Get iOS 14 Update Later This Year

A new report from iPhoneSoft says all the iPhones which picked up iOS 13 update last year will be eligible for iOS 14 update later this year. Cupertino giant, Apple, is expected to announce iOS 14 at the WWDC 2020 sometime in May 2020 or June 2020. Going by this report, we can say the iPhone 6s series released in 2015 will be eligible for the iOS 14 update.

The list of iPhones which is rumoured to get iOS 14 are iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone 6s. So the update will be rolled out to 14 iPhones. For the unaware, the same list of phones got the iOS 13 update in 2019.

The report also says that iOS 12 was rolled out to all the phones which were on iOS 11, but that’s not the case with iOS 13 though. Apple ended software support for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and the iPhone 5s with iOS 13, but in 2020, the iPhone 6s series will get iOS 14 update. In 2021, iOS 15 will not be rolled out to iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and probably the iPhone SE.

As we already know, the 2020 iPhones will ship with iOS 14 out of the box. Apple is expected to release three iPhones this year which will take the total number of iPhones running iOS 14 to 17, including the 2020 models.

List of Apple iPads Which Will Get iPadOS 14 Update This Year

Besides iOS 14, Apple will also refresh its iPadOS with iPadOS 14. At the WWDC 2020, we might see the brand making an announcement regarding iPadOS 14 as well. Going by the same report, the iPadOS 14 will be rolled out to 11 iPads including 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2015, 2016, 2017, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 11-inch iPad Pro 2018, iPad Air 3, iPad 5, iPad 6, iPad 7 and iPad Mini 5. Apple will not release iPadOS 14 update to iPad Mini 4 and iPad Air 2, and the iPadOS 13 will be the final update to both these popular iPads.

As for the iPods, we will see the recently launched iPad Touch 7 (2019) to get the iOS 14 update. Apple did not announce any iPods over the last three years, albeit the iPad Touch 7 in 2019. The stable version release date of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will be after the launch of 2020 iPhones. But the beta and alpha versions will be out after the WWDC 2020 event in May/June 2020. Apple will officially announce all the features of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 at the WWDC 2020 event itself.