GTPL Hathway acquires 220,000 subscribers who use Cable TV and Broadband Services

Highlights GTPL have added 220,000 subscribers who use cable and broadband services

Reliance Industries have acquired a significant chunk in Hathway Cable and Datacom

ARPU is expected to increase in the next 2 to 3 years

GTPL Hathway and Cable TV have added 220,000 subscribers who use both broadband services and cable TV offered by the company. As per the earlier reports, GTPL Hathway is working with the prime motive of converting its cable TV households into FTTX households. In the previous year, GTPL introduced and relaunched its GTPL Giga HD Service which offered cable connections along with broadband services under a price range of Rs 499 to Rs 799. On occasion, Piyush Pankaj who is the head and chief strategy officer of GTPL Hathway addressed the analysts during Q3 earnings conference call and noted that “GTPL have added more than 220,000 subscribers who are using combo services and we are giving them special service and assistance. However, both Cable TV and Broadband services are distinct.”

GTPL Hathway Partners up with Reliance Jio

GTPL and Reliance Jio have partnered up and are exploring synergies in network infrastructure. According to the reports, Reliance Industries has acquired a significant chunk in Hathway Cable and Datacom, which almost owns a stake of 37.5 % in GTPL Hathway. As per the words of GTPL Hathway’s MD Anirudhsinh Jadeja “It is the privilege of GTPL to team up with Reliance Jio. There is no competition in the market, and wherever we share common ways, we complement each other. With Jio as our partner, there is a lot of synergies happening in a network infrastructure where our business is becoming stable because of mutual support.” Piyush Pankaj noted that capital expenditure of Q3 FY20 and 9M FY20 stood at Rs 36 crore and Rs 122 Crore respectively. Also, the company is planning to spend Rs 165 Crores on capital expenditure in FY20.

TRAI has Made Minor Changes in NTO

GTPL Hathway Chairman and non-executive director Rajan Gupta marked that NTO 2.0 is an extension of NTO 1.0 and the business model is expected to remain the same. Also, GTPL with its goodwill in many territories can charge higher DPOs and consumers will have more choices. In response to a question on ARPU, Pankaj noted that “we have to wait to see what new bouquets, new channel prices will be revealed by the broadcasters in NTO 2.0 and only after the assessment, we can give a clear statement on NTO 2.0 ARPU.” However, it is expected that ARPU will increase in the next 2 to 3 years.