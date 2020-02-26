WhatsApp Dark Mode: What You Should Know Before You Update

Highlights WhatsApp faced criticism as their group chats invite link indexed by Google

WhatsApp will roll out Dark Mode feature in WhatsApp Web

Android Beta Version 2.2031 was tested with different dark colours

WhatsApp has recently crossed 2 billion active users and is currently one of the most lovable message platforms around the globe. The Facebook-owned App rolls out new updates on a regular basis along with enhanced privacy norms which gives an amazing browsing experience to users. Recently, WhatsApp has been testing Dark Mode feature on both Android and iOS Smartphones. WhatsApp has not revealed any official update. However, it is expected that WhatsApp will roll out Dark Mode feature on mobile platforms as well as on WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp to Roll Out Dark Mode in WhatsApp Web

According to the reports of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been working on Dark Mode feature for a long time, and they are planning to roll out the feature in both mobile and desktop platform globally. The blog also stated that Dark Mode Feature would show significant changes in emojis, stickers and much more. Once the Dark Mode gets rolled out, all the significant changes will be functional, and users will be able to enjoy the Dark Mode Feature. However, no official launch dates have been announced by WhatsApp, and the entire feature is under development. In a recent update, WhatsApp faced criticism as their group chats invite link got indexed by Google. However, the Facebook-owned App fixed the bug and removed all the invite links of their group chats Google search results.

WhatsApp Dark Mode Might Launch Soon

WhatsApp has not announced any official launch date for Dark Mode Feature. However, Android Beta Version 2.20.31 has been seen using new dark colours in the build. This particularly means that the Dark mode feature will have dark colours other than Black. If the users want to experience the dark theme-like mode on their WhatsApp Web, there is a way to fulfil their wishes. In order to experience Dark theme-like mode, users can download an external chrome extension and follow the instructions which will give them an experience which they might expect in WhatsApp Dark Mode. WhatsApp Dark Mode will provide users with an amazing browsing experience in both mobile and desktop platforms.