Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights Qualcomm list of upcoming Snapdragon 865 powered devices include Black Shark 3, Legion Gaming Phone, Oppo Find X2 and Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone

The list includes Asus’s upcoming ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 devices

Already, brands have started launching phones with Snapdragon 865 SoC

Qualcomm’s top of the range Snapdragon 865 SoC has already made to new flagship devices from Samsung, Sony and now the chipmaker confirmed the Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 too will be powered by the same chipset. The company also highlighted that other brands such as Sharp, Vivo and Lenovo will too come packing the latest Snapdragon SoC in their 5G devices. In a press release on Tuesday, Qualcomm said that more than 70 devices based on Snapdragon 865 are currently in development. In India, Realme and iQOO launched two phones- Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3 with Snapdragon 865 SoC onboard.

Over 70 Smartphones With Snapdragon 865 Will Launch This Year

The company mentioned a handful of these devices that are powered by the latest chipset even though some of them are yet to be released. The list includes already announced flagship devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony’s Xperia 1 II, Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Realme X50 Pro. In India, Samsung released the Galaxy S20 devices with its own Exynos chipset and they lack 4G support.

The list released by Qualcomm also mentions some of the upcoming devices to feature Snapdragon chipset including the Black Shark 3, Fujitsu Arrow 5G, Nubia Red Magic 5G, Oppo Find X2, Redmi K30 Pro, Legion Gaming Phone, ZTE Axon 10s Pro and Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone. Oppo already confirmed the Find X2 series would go official in China on March 6. 2020’s OnePlus 8 series will also feature the same chipset.

Asus ZenFone 7 and ROG Phone 3 to Pack the Flagship SoC from Qualcomm

In addition to these, Qualcomm also mentioned Asus’s upcoming smartphones, the Asus ZenFone 7 and the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 3. The ZenFone 7 is expected to come as a successor to last year’s Asus 6Z that featured a motorised rotating camera and Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Asus ROG Phone 3, on the other hand, will be an upgrade to the ROG Phone 2 gaming phone that debuted with 120Hz HDR10 AMOLED panel and Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

More details on the ROG Phone 3 emerged last week as it was revealed the device would come preloaded with Google Stadia. Google’s cloud-based game streaming service which started as Pixel-exclusive later made it to other devices such as Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10. In addition, to the pre-installed Stadia app, the ROG Phone 3 will also come with a 3-month trial of Stadia Pro.