Everything You Need to Know About Vo-WiFI

VoWi-Fi allows users to make phone calls in places where there is low or zero network connections

By February 26th, 2020 AT 12:56 PM
  • Technology News
    • 7 Comments
    Highlights
    • Users must have a compatible smartphone to use VoWi-Fi
    • VoWi-Fi will counter OTT Apps
    • VoWi-Fi uses IEEE 802.11 wireless network

    VoWi-Fi stands for Voice over Wi-Fi which allows users to make calls using Wi-Fi connection. VoWi-Fi uses IEEE 802.11 wireless networks which are made for voice over IP (VoIP). This technology allows users to make outgoing calls in places where there is low or zero networks. VoWi-Fi has been specially designed to plug indoor network gaps as telecom operators find it difficult to get site approvals and Right of Way In residential areas. The technology solves the problem of insufficient network coverage in indoor places even when the users are using VoLTE. Also, telecom operators would retain their subscribers by offering better indoor calling experience.

    everything-about-vo-wifi-india

    Airtel and Jio Allows VoWi-Fi To Users

    Airtel and Reliance Jio have tested the services for a long time, and they have already launched VoWi-Fi to enhance network connections. Airtel and Jio have tested VoWi-Fi services in states like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and many more. In order to use VoWi-Fi, users must have an active sim connection with a valid recharge plan. Also, users must have a compatible smartphone to use VoWi-Fi. In case if users are using both telecom connections in a single headset, they must make sure that their smartphone supports the services or not.

    Telcos will Counter OTT Apps

    Telcos who have enabled the VoWi-Fi services will counter over the top apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat and other apps which allows free app-to-app calling using their data. Usually, when network fluctuates, users use these OTT platforms to make indoor calls. Users must mark that several handset vendors like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung have already pushed software updates which allows VoWi-Fi service in India.

    VoWi-Fi Can be Deployed in Multiple Ways

    If the operators are looking to deploy VoWi-Fi, they can do it in 2 primary ways. Firstly, operators can deploy IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core to integrate with the Wi-Fi radio networks from an Epdg access gateway. Other than this method, operators can utilize IR.92 best-effort VoIP technology from the RCS specifications. In this particular method, Rich communication services (RCS) is used to enable VoWi-Fi services in mobile networks.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    7
    Leave a Reply

    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    3 Comment threads
    4 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    3 Comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Dhaval

    so if i am out of India using India VPN can i receive and make call ?

    City
    Vadodara
    Operator
    Jio
    DTH
    d2h
    Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
    Thamilan daa

    You will be charged as per roaming tariffs.

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Amit

    On one Plus 7 Jio has started offering Vowifi.
    Used with BSNL wifi.

    Is it possible to use Jio or Airtel VoWifi outside india using any VPN or trick for free calling to India??
    I often visit Oman and Brunei.

    Thanks in Advance.

    City
    Dibrugarh
    Operator
    Jio
    DTH
    DishTv
    Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
    Thamilan daa

    VoWiFi :
    Even if VoWiFi works, you will be charged standard tariffs for roaming outgoing or incoming calls. VoWiFi is not like BSNL wings.

    Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
    Thamilan daa

    Purchase lifetime keepsolid VPN ( vpnunlimitedapp.com ) and enjoy at least free whatsapp or OTT app voice calla in Oman.

    Recharge with Rs.575 only once in lifetime in jio and stay in the jio network for 2 hours. Then restart the handset for IR to activate lifetime.

    Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
    Thamilan daa

    Even if you use VPN, you will be charged as per international roaming call rate.

    Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 865 SoC

    Qualcomm’s top of the range Snapdragon 865 SoC has already made to new flagship devices from Samsung, Sony and now...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Dark Mode: What You Should Know Before You Update

    WhatsApp has recently crossed 2 billion active users and is currently one of the most lovable message platforms around the...

    module-4-img

    Everything You Need to Know About Vo-WiFI

    VoWi-Fi stands for Voice over Wi-Fi which allows users to make calls using Wi-Fi connection. VoWi-Fi uses IEEE 802.11 wireless...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo Find X2 Launch Confirmed for March 6, New Oppo Smartwatch Also Incoming

    module-4-img

    MCOF Challenges Trai NTO 2.0 in Bombay High Court

    module-4-img

    Trai Gets Demand to Bring Floor Tariff In Action From Government

    module-4-img

    Redmi K30 Pro to Feature Bezel-Less Screen, Official Launch Set for March