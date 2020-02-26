Everything You Need to Know About Vo-WiFI

Highlights Users must have a compatible smartphone to use VoWi-Fi

VoWi-Fi stands for Voice over Wi-Fi which allows users to make calls using Wi-Fi connection. VoWi-Fi uses IEEE 802.11 wireless networks which are made for voice over IP (VoIP). This technology allows users to make outgoing calls in places where there is low or zero networks. VoWi-Fi has been specially designed to plug indoor network gaps as telecom operators find it difficult to get site approvals and Right of Way In residential areas. The technology solves the problem of insufficient network coverage in indoor places even when the users are using VoLTE. Also, telecom operators would retain their subscribers by offering better indoor calling experience.

Airtel and Jio Allows VoWi-Fi To Users

Airtel and Reliance Jio have tested the services for a long time, and they have already launched VoWi-Fi to enhance network connections. Airtel and Jio have tested VoWi-Fi services in states like Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and many more. In order to use VoWi-Fi, users must have an active sim connection with a valid recharge plan. Also, users must have a compatible smartphone to use VoWi-Fi. In case if users are using both telecom connections in a single headset, they must make sure that their smartphone supports the services or not.

Telcos will Counter OTT Apps

Telcos who have enabled the VoWi-Fi services will counter over the top apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat and other apps which allows free app-to-app calling using their data. Usually, when network fluctuates, users use these OTT platforms to make indoor calls. Users must mark that several handset vendors like Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung have already pushed software updates which allows VoWi-Fi service in India.

VoWi-Fi Can be Deployed in Multiple Ways

If the operators are looking to deploy VoWi-Fi, they can do it in 2 primary ways. Firstly, operators can deploy IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core to integrate with the Wi-Fi radio networks from an Epdg access gateway. Other than this method, operators can utilize IR.92 best-effort VoIP technology from the RCS specifications. In this particular method, Rich communication services (RCS) is used to enable VoWi-Fi services in mobile networks.