Realme 6 Pro Likely to Feature Dual Punch-Hole Display and 90Hz Refresh Rate

Highlights The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will go official in India on March 5

The company will also launch its first fitness band on the same day

Realme 6 Pro is expected to pack a 90Hz screen

Realme 6 series will go official in India on March 5, the company has confirmed on Twitter. As always, Realme will be launching two smartphones- the standard Realme 6 and the premium Realme 6 Pro. Yesterday, we reported that the Realme 6 would offer 64MP AI quad-camera setup on the rear. Alongside the launch date announcement, the company also confirmed that it is roping Bollywood star Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. The taglines used by Realme are ’64MP Pro Camera. Pro Display.’ While both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are expected to come with 64MP AI quad-camera setups on the rear side, the latter might even have a high refresh rate. The Realme 6 Pro will likely ship with a 90Hz refresh rate screen to take on the Poco X2. Specifications of the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are under the wraps at the moment.

Realme 6 Series Coming on March 5: What to Expect

Rumours regarding the Realme 6 series have been making rounds on the web for a while now. The Realme 6 series will have three smartphones- Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and the Realme 6i which will arrive at a later date since the Realme 5i was launched at the beginning of this year.

Talking about the Realme 6 Pro, it is expected to be a major upgrade over the Realme 5 Pro. We can see the company finally moving to the glass back and USB Type-C port with the Realme 6 Pro alongside some other features like 90Hz refresh rate, dual punch-hole screen and fast charging. We are expecting the Realme 6 Pro to pack at least 30W fast charging technology to beat the competition. As said earlier, the Realme 6 Pro will have 64MP quad-camera setup, but it will be interesting to see which sensor will be used by Realme- Sony IMX686 or Samsung ISOCELL GW1. The processor could remain the same- Snapdragon 712 or the company might go with the newly launched Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Moving onto the Realme 6, it will also be a major upgrade over the Realme 5. The phone is also expected to receive some noteworthy upgrades like Full HD+ display, dual punch-hole selfie cameras, 64MP quad-camera setup on the back and fast charging support. Rumours indicate the Realme 6 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro: Expected Pricing in India

With the Realme 5i retailing at Rs 8,999, we can expect the Realme 6 to start at Rs 9,999 and go upwards. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will likely be available at a starting Rs 14,999 like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. The Realme Pro devices always started at Rs 13,999 since its inception, so the company may retain that price tag. The Realme 6 Pro will take on the Redmi Note 8 Pro which is already the best smartphone under Rs 15,000. If the Realme 6 Pro features an in-display fingerprint scanner under Rs 15,000, then Xiaomi will have to bring the successor to Redmi Note 8 Pro very soon.