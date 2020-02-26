Tata Group Claims AGR Dues of Rs 2,197 Crore and Not Rs 13,823 Crore as Levied by DoT

Highlights Tata Group is supposed to pay Rs 13,823 crore to the DoT

However, the company says the dues are just Rs 2,197 crore as per its internal assessments

DoT is all set to send a fresh notice to Tata Group on AGR dues

There is a lot of confusion going on around the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues imposed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on telcos. Vodafone Idea always denied that its AGR dues would not be Rs 57,000 crore, and now, Tata Group has informed the government that its AGR dues is just Rs 2,197 crore, and not the Rs 13,823 crore levied by DoT. The telecom department is currently in the process of collecting over Rs 1.47 crore AGR dues it imposed on the telecom operators. A new TOI report says that the Tata Group executives made it clear to the government that the company “do not have to pay anything more.” The group is making these claims based on the ‘self-assessed calculations.’

Tata Group Says it Already Cleared Necessary AGR Dues

According to the report, Tata Group has informed the government that it already paid the required dues of Rs 2,197 crore. Based on the self-assessed calculations, Tata Group executives informed the government what it has to pay. “Our assessment is complete and will be seeking an explanation from the Tata companies over the next one-two days,” an official source told TOI.

For the unaware, Tata Group will be receiving a new issue from the DoT regarding the AGR dues. However, Tata Group might hit back at the DoT as the company already made its calculations internally after a thorough assessment. The report also says an independent consultant verified the company’s internal calculations of AGR dues.

“Pursuant to the October 24, 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court and in accordance with further communications from the telecom department, Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) have made a payment of Rs 2,197 crore to the DoT towards licence fees and spectrum usage charges. The companies have also submitted to the telecom department the details of calculations in support of the payment,” the report further added citing a company’s spokesperson.

Tata Sons Chief Meets Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

As DoT is getting ready to issue a fresh notice to Tata Group, a PTI report says that Tata Son Chief N Chandrasekaran met Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. However, this meeting is unlike to make any difference as DoT will issue the notice to Tata Group either way.