New HD Connection Charges from Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and Sun Direct Compared

DTH operators used to charge a lot from the customers for new connections, however, that has changed over the last one year. Right after the new Trai tariff regime became effective, service providers started reducing prices of their Set-Top Boxes in a bid to keep the subscriber addition intact. Tata Sky, which is currently the biggest DTH operator in the country, is providing a new HD connection at just Rs 1,399. Amongst the current DTH operators, Sun Direct is charging Rs 1,999 for an HD Set-Top Box, which will be followed by D2h. Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are also charging around Rs 1,500 for a new HD connection which is reasonable. The best part of choosing Dish TV is users will get a one-month subscription at no extra cost. Continue reading to know more about the current HD connection charges from DTH operators for new customers.

Tata Sky New HD Connection Costs Rs 1,399

Starting with Tata Sky, the company has recently slashed the price of its HD Set-Top Box by Rs 100 to make it Rs 1,399. Right now, Tata Sky is delivering the industry’s cheapest HD Set-Top Box beating the likes of Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV. Despite having the premium operator tag, it is good to see Tata Sky offering a new HD Set-Top Box at Rs 1,399. In fact, prices of Tata Sky’s HD and SD STBs are the same at Rs 1,399. New Tata Sky users will not get any free channel pack subscriptions.

Dish TV New HD Connection Costs Rs 1,590

As part of its limited period offer, Dish TV is currently selling the DishNXT HD Set-Top Box at Rs 1,590. Users choosing Dish TV will also get one-month channel pack subscription, lifetime warranty for Set-Top Box and Rs 2,000 coupons worth from Coupon Duniya at no extra cost.

D2h, which is currently owned by Dish TV, has two types of HD boxes on offer right now- D2h Digital HD Set-Top Box and D2h HD RF Set-Top Box, priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,799, respectively. Unlike Dish TV, D2h is not providing any free channel pack subscription to new users.

Airtel Digital TV New HD Connection Costs Around Rs 1,500

Moving onto Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel is currently charging Rs 1,300 for an HD Set-Top Box, however, the overall charges would become around Rs 1,500 after adding the engineer visit charges. Airtel Digital TV is also providing a seven-day free trial of channel pack chosen by the subscriber. The SD connection from Airtel Digital TV can be available for around Rs 1,300.

Sun Direct New HD Connection Costs Rs 1,999

Sun Direct, which is a popular DTH operator in South Indian states, is currently providing its HD+ Set-Top Box at Rs 1,999. This is surely on the higher side and the DTH operator is not known for bringing limited period offers on Set-Top Boxes.