WhatsApp Beta Adds Caption Forwarding for Photos, Videos, GIFs, and Documents

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

As part of the Google Play Beta programme, WhatsApp has just launched a brand-new beta update. The version number of the most recent update is 2.22.23.15. Support for transmitting captions along with media files is added in the beta release. The media files consist of documents, movies, GIFs, and photos.

Highlights

  • As part of the Google Play Beta programme, WhatsApp has just launched a brand-new beta update.
  • Support for transmitting captions along with media files is added in the beta release.
  • WhatsApp has not provided any information regarding the feature's availability to all users.

Follow Us

WhatsApp

One of the most widely used messaging apps in India, WhatsApp, has been adding a lot of new features to improve the user experience. The majority of the brand-new WhatsApp features are tested both internally and externally with a small group of registered users. Users of the WhatsApp beta programme have early access to a few features that the firm may roll out in the future. The capability to forward photos, videos, GIFs, and documents with a caption is one of these beta-tested features.

New Feature in WhatsApp Beta

As part of the Google Play Beta programme, WhatsApp has just launched a brand-new beta update. The version number of the most recent update is 2.22.23.15. Support for transmitting captions along with media files is added in the beta release. The media files consist of documents, movies, GIFs, and photos. The functionality, discovered by WABetaInfo, is now accessible to a select group of beta users. According to a website screenshot, when the function is activated, users will see a new message box at the bottom where they can enter content or delete it by hitting the dismiss icon.

It's also important to note that just a small number of beta customers who joined up on their Android devices now have access to the WhatsApp functionality. In the upcoming days, according to WABetaInfo, additional beta users will be able to access the feature. Update the beta app to the most recent version in the interim. WhatsApp has not provided any information regarding the feature's availability to all users. Additionally, it is unclear when iOS beta users would be able to use the feature. The features' iOS compatibility ought to be approved soon given that they are currently being tested on Android devices.

Under its beta programme, WhatsApp has been testing a variety of additional features. Recently, the business was seen testing a function that lets WhatsApp users design avatars. Additionally, the Android beta versions 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9 were found to include this capability. The fortunate group of beta users who have access to the functionality can build one by going to Settings and tapping on the "Avatar" tab. An entirely new sticker set will be generated by the app once users have created their avatars. Then, users can utilise these stickers during their platform interactions.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments