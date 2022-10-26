WhatsApp Beta Adds Caption Forwarding for Photos, Videos, GIFs, and Documents

One of the most widely used messaging apps in India, WhatsApp, has been adding a lot of new features to improve the user experience. The majority of the brand-new WhatsApp features are tested both internally and externally with a small group of registered users. Users of the WhatsApp beta programme have early access to a few features that the firm may roll out in the future. The capability to forward photos, videos, GIFs, and documents with a caption is one of these beta-tested features.

New Feature in WhatsApp Beta

As part of the Google Play Beta programme, WhatsApp has just launched a brand-new beta update. The version number of the most recent update is 2.22.23.15. Support for transmitting captions along with media files is added in the beta release. The media files consist of documents, movies, GIFs, and photos. The functionality, discovered by WABetaInfo, is now accessible to a select group of beta users. According to a website screenshot, when the function is activated, users will see a new message box at the bottom where they can enter content or delete it by hitting the dismiss icon.

It's also important to note that just a small number of beta customers who joined up on their Android devices now have access to the WhatsApp functionality. In the upcoming days, according to WABetaInfo, additional beta users will be able to access the feature. Update the beta app to the most recent version in the interim. WhatsApp has not provided any information regarding the feature's availability to all users. Additionally, it is unclear when iOS beta users would be able to use the feature. The features' iOS compatibility ought to be approved soon given that they are currently being tested on Android devices.

Under its beta programme, WhatsApp has been testing a variety of additional features. Recently, the business was seen testing a function that lets WhatsApp users design avatars. Additionally, the Android beta versions 2.22.23.8 and 2.22.23.9 were found to include this capability. The fortunate group of beta users who have access to the functionality can build one by going to Settings and tapping on the "Avatar" tab. An entirely new sticker set will be generated by the app once users have created their avatars. Then, users can utilise these stickers during their platform interactions.