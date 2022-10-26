Airtel, Jio, Vi Recent Numbering Resource Allocation

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Reliance Jio received the MSC code 92010-92019 for the Madhya Pradesh LSA on September 6. The telecom requested that the ACCESS-MSC code allotment be taken into account. It will enable the telco to meet the telecom circle's demand of one million subscribers.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel received a 13-digit M2M numbering series on September 23 for the Delhi LSA.
  • A new numbering series for the provision of wireline services was assigned to Vodafone Idea Limited on August 24.
  • The SP code's address was able to be changed by Tata Teleservices as of August 16.

DoT

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and Vodafone Idea Limited each received numbering resources from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for various uses between August and September 2022.

Dates of Resource Allocation and Other Details

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio received the MSC code 92010-92019 for the Madhya Pradesh LSA on September 6. The telecom requested that the ACCESS-MSC code allotment be taken into account. It will enable the telco to meet the telecom circle's demand of one million subscribers. With the exception of Tata Teleservices Limited's ported-out subscribers, the TSP may use the numbering series.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel received a 13-digit M2M numbering series on September 23 for the Delhi LSA. The telco requested that attention be given to the brand-new 13-digit M2M numbering resources. A 5 million numbering series has been given to the telco for Delhi LSA. The licence identifier is four digits long and has 4209-4213 in comparison to the M2M identifier's three digits of 575.

Vodafone Idea

A new numbering series for the provision of wireline services was assigned to Vodafone Idea Limited on August 24. Upon the telco's request, the allotment was taken into consideration. The Mangalagari SDCA in the Andhra Pradesh LSA has been given level "37" for its fundamental services.

Tata Teleservices

The SP code's address was able to be changed by Tata Teleservices as of August 16. As requested by the telecom, the consent was taken into account. In the Madhya Pradesh LSA, the NGN/IMS network part of TTSL will relocate from Indore to Bhopal.

V-CON Mobile & Infra

V-CON Mobile & Infra was given Signalling Pointing (SP) codes for Punjab LSA on August 29. The licensee asked that the distribution of SP codes be taken into account. The SSTP Servers 3 and 4 for V-CON will be set up in Mohali, Punjab, with the assigned SP numbers 12160 and 12161. Within six months of the date of allocation, the SP codes are to be used. The same must be reported to DoT and turned in if the same doesn't take place. Similar to this, the assigned SP code must be returned if the network element to which it was assigned has been deactivated and its use is not anticipated within the next six months.

