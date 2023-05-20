What to Watch on OTT Platforms This Weekend

For those who enjoy binge-watching new movies and shows on weekends, here's a list of exciting new content. Many intriguing titles are making their way to the leading OTT platforms in the week, which will make for an exciting time during weekend. The third week of May 2023 is when "Dead Pixels" and "Kathal" in Hindi saw premiering on Netflix. This next week, you can watch all of these films alongside your favourite food.

The complete list of this week's OTT platform releases is provided below:

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

Filmmaker Ursula Macfarlane and producer Alexandra Lacey examine Vickie Lynn Hogan, formerly known as Anna Nicole Smith, in a direct and sympathetic manner. Anna Nicole's remarkable ascent to prominence from the time of her untimely death in 2007 until her 1992 Playboy debut epitomized the best of America.

This film provides new information about the icon that few people were aware of, thanks to access to previously unreleased footage, home videos, and interviews with major players who have kept silent until now.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 16

McGregor Forever

In "McGregor Forever," Conor McGregor's rise to the top of the UFC ranks is described in stunning detail. In this four-part documentary, viewers get a close-up look at the controversial superstar's life and the events that shaped the person he is today.

Conor McGregor became the biggest star in the UFC thanks to his brutal attacks and confident trash-talking. His remarkable career is examined in this stirring documentary.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 16

Dead Pixels

The Telugu series "Dead Pixels" on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of a popular English drama of the same name. Featuring Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Akshay Lagusani, Bhavana Sagi, and Sai Ronak in prominent roles, this comedy-fantasy series revolves around a group of friends whose lives are centered around a video game.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: May 19

Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham

Young, aspiring businessman Bachu finds himself in a terrible situation. Despite pressure from his loved ones to serve in the Gulf, he is adamant that he won't go. The implementation of the lockdown forces him to reconsider his previous course of action.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release Date: May 19

Kathal

"Kathal" tells the story of two cherished jackfruits that disappear from a politician's garden, causing an unexpected twist in the investigation by a police officer.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 19