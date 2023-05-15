OPPO F23 5G has launched in India. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 6 series chip, and the company has focused on the battery performance with this device. OPPO F23 5G has a large display with support for fast-charging so that you can watch entertaining content or play games all the time and charge the device pretty fast as well. The device comes in a single memory variant with up to 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Take a look at the video below for its complete review. To check out the specs sheet and price, read ahead.

OPPO F23 5G Price in India

OPPO F23 5G has launched in India for a price of Rs 24,999 only. The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. There is a cashback included for users purchasing the device from the credit cards of major banks. Note that it will be available in the market starting May 18, 2023.

OPPO F23 5G Specifications in India

OPPO F23 5G has launched in India with a 6.72-inch display and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It will get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone supports 5G and will be able to connect with both Airtel's and Jio's 5G networks.

OPPO F23 5G has a triple camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP microlens. For selfies, there's a 32MP sensor at the front. The device has a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom which is a rare sight in mid-range smartphones today, so kudos for that OPPO.