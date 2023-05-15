Ericsson Completes Charging Consolidation Program for Vodafone Idea

Ericsson has announced the successful completion of a charging consolidation program for Vodafone Idea (Vi) in India. This program involved replacing three existing Online Charging Solutions (OCS) with Ericsson Charging as the single OCS solution across the country, making it one of the largest successful installations of its kind globally.

Also Read: Airtel Readies With Ericsson Solution for Delivering 5G Offerings to Customers

Enhanced Efficiency and Uniformity for Vodafone Idea

The implementation of this consolidated online charging solution, with integrated data policy architecture, brings numerous benefits to Vi. According to Ericsson, It enables faster product launches and enhances operational efficiency, providing a simplified prepaid charging stack and ensuring uniformity in charging and data Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF). The solution leverages the pre-integration of the Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Policy portfolio, including the Ericsson Service Aware Policy Controller.

Successful Migration of Millions of Subscribers

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the project was successfully executed, enabling migration and consolidation for over 300 million Vi subscribers at that time onto the Ericsson Charging system. Now according to TRAI, Vi has 237 million wireless subscribers as of February 2023.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Loses Over 2 Million Wireless Subscribers, Continuing a 23-Month Streak: TRAI

Streamlined Operations and Improved Customer Experience

Ericsson says this consolidation project represents one of the largest global reference cases, showcasing the sheer volume of subscribers involved. As a result, Vi has now consolidated all other OCS to Ericsson Charging, streamlining and rationalizing business configurations.

The consolidation program overcame risks and complexities associated with multi-vendor network integrations and IT integrations. The unified architecture and solution for integrated charging and data policy empower Vi to launch new products more efficiently, meet the demands of the digital environment, and address future business needs effectively. Furthermore, the implemented solution simplifies operations for Vi and significantly enhances the end customer experience.

Also Read: Ericsson and Telia Launch First Enterprise 5G Private Network in the Baltics

Ericsson Charging Empowers Future Growth

Ericsson Charging, a scalable and flexible Business Support System (BSS) solution, played a pivotal role in the successful consolidation program. With a strong focus on user experience and a future-proof product roadmap, Ericsson Charging enables real-time convergent charging, policy control, decoupling, and fast service creation.

The successful completion of the charging consolidation program marks a significant milestone for Ericsson and Vi, reinforcing their commitment to technological innovation and improving the telecom experience in India. The consolidated solution not only streamlines operations but also sets the stage for future growth and digital transformation in the telecom sector.