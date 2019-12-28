Vodafone Has the Most Versatile Postpaid Plans Right Now Starting at Just Rs 399

Highlights Vodafone REDX postpaid plan is the most premium offering right now

Vodafone has postpaid plans for individuals and Family

Postpaid plans are better than prepaid plans right now

Vodafone has been going head-on-head with Bharti Airtel in the postpaid segment. The launch of Vodafone REDX premium postpaid offering gave the UK-based telco an upper hand in the industry, but that’s not all. Vodafone has three different types of postpaid plans- for a single user, for a family and a premium plan of Rs 999. The company even has postpaid plans which ship with iPhone Forever subscription- a feature which will come in extremely handy for the Apple iPhone users. Also, the Vodafone RED Family plans start at just Rs 598, whereas the postpaid plans for individuals start at Rs 399 and they go all the way up to Rs 999. There’s also a premium Family plan on offer right now and it’s priced at Rs 999 itself. Vodafone postpaid plans come with free Netflix subscription for one year, free Amazon Prime membership, ZEE5 subscription and so on for a longer period.

Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans for Individuals Start at Rs 399

A few months ago, Vodafone removed the Rs 399 postpaid plan in the majority of the circles, but it seems like the telco has brought back the plan. Right now, Vodafone has four postpaid plans for individuals priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 649 and Rs 999 (Vodafone REDX). The Rs 399 postpaid plan from Vodafone comes with unlimited voice calling, 40GB data per month with rollover facility up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day. For new customers, the Rs 399 plan comes with additional 150GB of data valid for six months. Other benefits of this plan include Vodafone Play, Mobile Shield and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost.

Moving onto the next plan, we have the Rs 499 RED postpaid offering that offers 75GB data per day along with 200GB data rollover facility. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefit, 100 SMSes per day, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for one year, Vodafone Play subscription for one year worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Lastly, we have the Rs 649 individual postpaid plan that comes with 90GB data per day with up to 200GB rollover facility, Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 and unlimited voice calling benefits. This plan also comes with iPhone Forever subscription; Vodafone iPhone Forever programme offers comprehensive protection to include free authorised repairs, free like-to-like replacement and buy-back value for upgrades. Apple iPhone launched after the iPhone 5S are eligible for the iPhone Forever programme.

Vodafone REDX Postpaid Plan is Also Available

Vodafone raised the bar last month with its Rs 999 REDX premium postpaid offering. The REDX postpaid plan comes with a host of benefits including unlimited data (capped at 150GB per month), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, Up to 50% faster data speeds using special technology, one-year Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988, seven days iRoam pack worth Rs 2,999 once per year, Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 and also provides free access to lounges at international airports as well. This is the best postpaid plan available right now on any mobile operator.

Vodafone RED Plans for My Family Start at Rs 598

Besides the individual postpaid plans, Vodafone also has three My Family plans which start at Rs 598 and these are on-par with what Bharti Airtel is offering right now. Vodafone Rs 598 postpaid plan offers a total of 80GB data (50GB for primary connection and 30GB for the child connection), meaning the plan offers a total of two connections. Other benefits of the plan include 200GB data rollover, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day, Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Mobile Shield subscriptions at no extra cost.

There’s the Rs 749 My Family plan that offers three mobile connections, including the primary one. The data benefit is 120GB divided between the three connections and the plan offers all the benefits like Amazon Prime subscription, Vodafone Play membership and so on at just Rs 749 per month.

Lastly, for My Family users, Vodafone has a postpaid plan of Rs 999 that offers a total of 200GB data for five connections, including the primary one. The plan also gives Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 for one year, Amazon Prime membership for one year worth Rs 999, complimentary Mobile Insurance worth Rs 3,000 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999 for one year.