VIDEO: MIUI 11 For Redmi Note 8 Pro and Airtel Thanks App Features Detailed

By December 28th, 2019 AT 12:04 AM
    One of the best mid-range devices from Xiaomi in the market right now is the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The device has just become better right now as it has received the MIUI 11 update which is based on Android 9 Pie. The phone also gets tons of new features as well as part of the MIUI 11 update. One of the top features of the MIUI 11 on Redmi Note 8 Pro is the app drawer feature and the VoWi-Fi support. Do watch our video to know more about the MIUI 11 update.

    Airtel Thanks is the go to application for the Airtel subscribers. The app combines all the good features of every other app which Airtel offers. The subscribers can play music through the Wynk app and they can also access videos through the Xstream tab. One of the best integrations in the Airtel Thanks app is of the Airtel Payments Bank which allows the subscribers to do a lot. Watch this video to understand the entire Airtel Thanks app and its features. Also, Hit the subscribe button!

    Reported By: Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

