BSNL Launches Rs 299 and Rs 491 Broadband Plans With 20 Mbps Speeds and Unlimited Voice Calling

Highlights BSNL launches Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans for new users

Both the new plans come with 20 Mbps speeds but the FUP limit varies

BSNL has been offering Rs 299 and Rs 491 plan to existing users for a while

BSNL has come up with two broadband plans for new users who are looking to join the ISP. The new broadband plans in question are Rs 299 and Rs 491, offering 20 Mbps speeds and six months validity. Alongside the standard data benefit, these two plans will also come with unlimited voice calling facility via BSNL landline service. The country’s leading broadband operator introduced the plans on a promotional basis on December 27 and they will be valid till 90 days from the date of introduction. While the validity of the plan in just one month, customers can make use of these plans for six months, meaning BSNL will ask the user to migrate to another plan. Having said that, these are non-FTTH broadband plans from BSNL and the speeds & FUP limit are on the lower side.

BSNL Rs 299 Non-FTTH Broadband Plan Launched: Check Benefits

BSNL’s broadband plan portfolio is pretty big as the plans start at just Rs 99 and go all the way up to Rs 16,999 with 100 Mbps speeds on offer. Notably, BSNL was the first Indian broadband service provider to launch plans offering daily data benefit. Talking about the newly launched plan, it’s available only to the new broadband customers and to BSNL landline customers without a broadband connection.

The Rs 299 plan offers 20 Mbps speeds up to 50GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps, and there’s no FUP limit. The plan also allows users to avail unlimited voice calling via BSNL landline service. BSNL says the Rs 299 broadband plan users can avail unlimited free calling to any network within India and that too 24 hours. As mentioned above, after six months, customers will be required to migrate to another plan as per their choice. If the customer fails to migrate, BSNL will change them to the 2GB CUL plan after six months. “If not opted for any regular plan, will be migrated to 2GB CUL, after six months,” says BSNL.

There’s a Rs 500 security deposit at the time of taking a new connection and the company will not charge anything as installation charges.

BSNL Rs 491 Non-FTTH Broadband Plan Launched: Check Benefits

Moving onto the Rs 491 non-FTTH broadband plan launched by BSNL, it is also available for new users and existing BSNL landline customers. Benefits of this plan include 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling option to any network within India and Rs 500 security deposit will also be collected from the new users.

After six months, BSNL will automatically migrate the Rs 491 plan users to 3GB CUL broadband plan available in the respective circle. Do make a note that BSNL is providing these two plans on a monthly payment option only and there are annual or half-yearly payment options available. Do make a note that the Rs 299 and Rs 491 plans were earlier available for only existing BSNL broadband users, but now, the company has opened them to new users as well.

As you might be aware of, BSNL is providing one-year of free Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 to the broadband users who are getting a plan priced above Rs 399 for one year. But the Rs 491 plan is not eligible for this offer because it lacks the annual payment option. BSNL has launched these two plans only to grab new users; Since the plans are non-FTTH, the company is providing very basic speeds and FUP limit. Instead of these two plans, new BSNL users can choose the Bharat Fibre plan of Rs 777 that offers 50 Mbps speeds and unlimited calling facility as well.