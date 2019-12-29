Tata Sky Set-Top Box Prices Now Start at Rs 1,399, 4K Version is Priced at Rs 6,400

Highlights Tata Sky SD and HD STBs are available at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1499 respectively

Tata Sky also has +HD and 4K Set-Top Boxes

Tata Sky HD Box upgrade costs Rs 999

Tata Sky has increased the prices of its Set-Top Boxes yet again after running the Diwali offer for a limited period. Tata Sky’ Set-Top Boxes now start at Rs 1,399, which are the normal prices before the temporary price reduction. For the unaware, Tata Sky slashed the prices of HD and SD Set-Top Boxes by up to Rs 300 during the Diwali festive season. The leading DTH operator offered the SD STB at just Rs 1,099, whereas the HD variant retailed for Rs 1,199. Right now, the SD variant is available at Rs 1,399, whereas the HD Set-Top Box from Tata Sky can be picked up for Rs 1,499. Additionally, the company is also offering two more Set-Top Boxes- Tata Sky 4K box priced at Rs 6,400, and Tata Sky +HD Box is retailing for Rs 9,300. Sadly, Tata Sky is yet to launch an Android TV-based Set-Top Box to the customers, but there’s the Tata Sky Binge service available to the existing users at no extra.

Tata Sky Set-Top Box Prices Revised Again: Check Details

Tata Sky has been tweaking the prices of its Set-Top Boxes for a while now. After the new tariff regime, almost every DTH operator in the industry slashed prices of their STBs to lure the subscribers as they were facing increased monthly TV subscription bills. A few months ago, on the occasion of Diwali 2019, Tata Sky reduced the prices of its two popular STBs- High Definition (HD) and Standard Definition (SD) by up to Rs 300. Since the festive season is now over, Tata Sky has revised the prices again and both the STBs are now back to their original prices.

Tata Sky SD Set-Top Box now costs Rs 1,399 for new customers, while the HD Set-Top Box is available at Rs 1,499. The other two boxes from Tata Sky- the +HD and 4K are priced at Rs 9,300 and Rs 6,400, respectively. Furthermore, for the new customers, there will also be installation charges. Unlike other DTH operators like Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky is not providing any free service to the new customers and they will have to choose a channel pack to kickstart the services.

Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV are providing one-month of free channel pack to the subscribers with a new connection. Even both the operators are providing 30 days of free service on HD box upgrade as well.

Talking about the HD Box upgrade, Tata Sky users with a Standard Definition (SD) Set-Top Box can avail a new HD STB at just Rs 999, which is Rs 500 less than the new HD connection price.

Tata Sky Yet to Launch an Android TV Box

Tata Sky is currently the leading DTH service provider in the industry, however, the operator is lagging behind the competition in some aspects. For example, both Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are ahead of Tata Sky in the Set-Top Box department as they are providing an Android TV-based linear STB to the users at Rs 3,999. Dish TV has recently launched Dish SMRT Hub box, while Airtel is selling the Xstream Box to new customers at a reduced price of Rs 2,249. Tata Sky may soon launch the hybrid Android TV-based STB to the users, but for now, users will have to settle down with the Tata Sky Binge service.