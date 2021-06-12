Vodafone Idea You Broadband Plans That Are Worth Your Money



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been working to improve its broadband offerings to retail customers so that it doesn’t lose out on the market share completely to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vi operates its broadband business through its subsidiary company called ‘You Broadband’. Until a few days back, You Broadband offered very lacklustre broadband plans. Compared to Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s offerings, Vodafone Idea offered plans that no customer would ever buy if they had the option of choosing any other internet service provider (ISP). But now, after revamping its offerings, Vodafone Idea’s You Broadband plans are worth looking at. Here are all the broadband plans from the company that is worth your money today!

Vodafone Idea Broadband Plans You Can Purchase Today

Note that Vodafone Idea is currently in the drive to revamp its offerings across multiple circles it provides services in. For now, we are taking plans from Ahmedabad, which are also available in select other circles.

The first plan that we want to highlight comes for Rs 400 per month (excluding GST) and offers 30 Mbps speed to the users with unlimited data (3.5TB FUP limit). The company charges extra for the Wi-Fi router/modem that it provides to the users. However, there are no installation charges on the connection. Further, there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered with the plan.

The second plan comes for Rs 679 per month, but this plan includes taxes and offers users 50 Mbps speeds with the same FUP data (3.5TB). Again, there are no OTT benefits with the plan, and the rest of the terms and conditions remain the same.

The company also offers some high-speed plans, including 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed. Note that with all the plans, the internet speed remains symmetrical. Further, all of the plans come with the same amount of FUP data (3.5TB), and the terms and conditions do not change for either of them.

The 100 Mbps plan comes for Rs 826 per month, which also includes taxes, and the 200 Mbps plan comes for Rs 1,062 per month, again with taxes included. Neither of the plans comes with OTT benefits. Users can also get voice calling benefits from the company, but there will be extra charges for them.

There is also a 75 Mbps plan priced at Rs 738 per month (inclusive of taxes), shall the user wants it. All of these plans are worth the money since they are almost in the same range as that of the plans offered by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.