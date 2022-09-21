Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan is a Good Option for OTT Lovers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 prepaid plan offers customers 2.5GB of daily data. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. The OTT benefit bundled with this plan is Vi Movies & TV VIP along with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers customers many prepaid plans which come bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Right now, we are going to take a look at the plan from the telco, which is perfect for OTT lovers and doesn't cost much, either. If you have a specific TV show or sports tournament that you want to watch via Disney+ Hotstar, then the Rs 399 plan is a great option. Many users don't want a full-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar because they just need it for a small amount of time (under three months) to watch something of their interest.

For those users, Vodafone Idea has a Rs 399 prepaid plan in its portfolio. Here's what the plan offers to the customers.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 prepaid plan offers customers 2.5GB of daily data. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. The OTT benefit bundled with this plan is Vi Movies & TV VIP along with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months. The Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include things such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. This plan carries a total validity of 28 days.

With the Disney+ Hotstar subscription offered with this plan, customers can watch their favourite shows and movies on the OTT platform for three months. In case you want a prepaid plan from Vi that comes bundled with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription of one year, then you can go for the Rs 499 plan. This plan costs Rs 100 more than the Rs 399 plan but comes with the same benefits (except for the data, as this plan offers 2GB daily data).

You can also browse through other Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans offered by Vi. Sadly, there are no Disney+ Hotstar Premium plans in store right now.

