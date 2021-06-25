Vodafone Idea Revamps Rs 199 Plan, Offering More Data

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 199 plan with 1GB of daily data for 24 days to the users. Adding to this, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV app included.

    Vodafone Idea has revamped its Rs 199 plan. Since the time Reliance Jio has come out with new prepaid plans, every private player has been adding plans and making changes to their old ones. Vodafone Idea also recently added the Rs 447 plan offering data without any daily limits. Now, in another move, Vodafone Idea has revamped the Rs 199 plan for its users. As of writing this, the change isn’t reflecting in the website of the telco or its mobile app, but as per a tweet from @BananaPlant, it can be seen that the telco is offering more data and extended validity with the Rs 199 plan. Let’s take a look at the changes that have come into effect.

    Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Plan Old and New Benefits Compared

    Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 199 plan with 1GB of daily data for 24 days to the users. Adding to this, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an additional benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app included.

    Vodafone Idea

    However, looking at the revamped benefits in the image above, users will now get an extended validity of 28 days with the plan. Further, the daily data limit has been bumped up to 1.5GB, keeping all the other benefits the same. Meaning, users will keep getting truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for an extended validity of 28 days, along with an additional benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app.

    It is highly possible that the offer might be reserved for select users depending on the kind of plans they had subscribed to before or the region they are living in. This is because even after updating the Vi application to the latest version, the app still reflects the Rs 199 plan with older benefits for me.

    Vodafone Idea’s Rs 199 Plan to Compete With Jio’s Plan Directly

    Vi’s Rs 199 plan was in direct competition with Airtel’s plan when the older benefits are concerned. But with the new benefits, the telco’s plan is directly competing with Jio’s plan. Reliance Jio also offers 1.5GB daily data to its users for 28 days with the Rs 199 plan. Jio’s plan also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day along with complimentary Jio applications.

    This is an excellent move from Vodafone Idea to attract customers. But this would also hurt the telco’s average revenue per user (ARPU) in the short term. Hopefully, Vi comes out with more such competitive prepaid plans in the coming days to add new customers.

