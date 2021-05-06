Vodafone Idea Extends New Fiber Broadband Plans to More Circles

Vodafone Idea’s You Broadband has further launched new fiber plans for four new locations in India

By May 6th, 2021 AT 8:33 AM
    Vodafone Idea (Vi) is getting aggressive with its broadband business in the country. The telco has just launched new fiber plans through its subsidiary You Broadband for 4 more places. Vi had already announced new broadband plans for Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, Kakinada, and Ahmedabad.

    Now the company is all set to offer new fiber broadband plans in these locations – Navi Mumbai, Thane, Powai, and Mumbai. All of the locations are getting different plans with different speeds. However, the company has stayed consistent with offering standard priced plans to the users in different areas/locations. Let’s take a look at the plans on offer at all of these locations.

    Vodafone Idea You Broadband New Plans For Mumbai

    Vodafone Idea has launched a total of three new plans for the Mumbai circle, which come with 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speed. All of the plans offer users 3.5TB or 3,500GB FUP data. Check out all the plans for Mumbai on the table below.

    Speed/Validity (Days)

    30 Days 

    90 Days (+5 bonus days) 

    180 Days (+10 bonus days) 

    360 Days (+30 bonus days)

    100 Mbps

    Rs 826*

    Rs 2,478*

    Rs 4,956*

    Rs 9,912*

    150 Mbps

    Rs 944*

    Rs 2,832*

    Rs 5,664*

    Rs 11,328*

    200 Mbps

    Rs 1,062*

    Rs 3,186*

    Rs 6,372*

    Rs 12,744*

    * Note that all the prices mentioned in the table above are inclusive of taxes.

    Vodafone Idea You Broadband New Plans For Navi Mumbai

    Again, the user is offered 3.5TB of data with all the plans. You Broadband will be offering a total of five new plans in Navi Mumbai, which will come with 40 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. Check out all the plans for Navi Mumbai on the table below.

    Speed/Validity (Days)

    30 Days 

    90 Days (+5 bonus days) 

    180 Days (+10 bonus days) 

    360 Days (+30 bonus days)

    40 Mbps 

    Rs 590*

    Rs 1,770*

    Rs 3,540*

    Rs 7,080*

    60 Mbps

    Rs 679*

    Rs 2,036*

    Rs 4,071*

    Rs 8,142*

    100 Mbps

    Rs 826*

    Rs 2,478*

    Rs 4,956*

    Rs 9,912*

    150 Mbps

    Rs 944*

    Rs 2,832*

    Rs 5,664*

    Rs 11,328*

    200 Mbps

    Rs 1,062*

    Rs 3,186*

    Rs 6,372*

    Rs 12,744*

    * Note that all the prices mentioned in the table above are inclusive of taxes.

    Vodafone Idea You Broadband New Plans For Powai

    Vi is offering four new broadband plans in Powai with 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. All of the plans carry 3.5TB FUP data. Check out all the new You Broadband plans for Powai on the table below.

    Speed/Validity (Days)

    30 Days 

    90 Days (+5 bonus days) 

    180 Days (+10 bonus days) 

    360 Days (+30 bonus days)

    75 Mbps

    Rs 797*

    Rs 2,390*

    Rs 4,779*

    Rs 9,558*

    100 Mbps

    Rs 826*

    Rs 2,478*

    Rs 4,956*

    Rs 9,912*

    150 Mbps

    Rs 944*

    Rs 2,832*

    Rs 5,664*

    Rs 11,328*

    200 Mbps

    Rs 1,062*

    Rs 3,186*

    Rs 6,372*

    Rs 12,744*

    * Note that all the prices mentioned in the table above are inclusive of taxes.

    Vodafone Idea You Broadband New Plans For Thane

    You Broadband will be offering a total of five new plans in Thane that will come with 30 Mbps, 40 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. Further, all of the plans carry 3.5TB of FUP data. Check out all the You Broadband plans for Thane below.

    Speed/Validity (Days)

    30 Days 

    90 Days (+5 bonus days) 

    180 Days (+10 bonus days) 

    360 Days (+30 bonus days)

    30 Mbps

    Rs 472*

    Rs 1,416*

    Rs 2,832*

    Rs 5,664*

    40 Mbps 

    Rs 590*

    Rs 1,770*

    Rs 3,540*

    Rs 7,080*

    60 Mbps

    Rs 708*

    Rs 2,214*

    Rs 4,248*

    Rs 8,496*

    100 Mbps

    Rs 826*

    Rs 2,478*

    Rs 4,956*

    Rs 9,912*

    200 Mbps

    Rs 1,062*

    Rs 3,186*

    Rs 6,372*

    Rs 12,744*

    *Note that all the prices mentioned in the table above are inclusive of taxes.

    Reported By:Editor

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

