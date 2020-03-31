Vodafone Idea to Provide Extended Prepaid Validity and Rs 10 Talk Time to 100 Million Users

Highlights The Prepaid Plan will be extended until April 17, 2020

Vodafone Idea, the second-largest telecom operator in India by subscriber base is extending the validity of prepaid plans which is owned by low-income customers. The telco giant will extend the validity of prepaid Plans until April 17, 2020. Not only this, but Vodafone Idea will also credit Rs 10 talk time in the account of nearly 100 million users belonging to the low-income group. The extension of the prepaid plan and extra talk time credit will help the low-income group subscribers to stay connected and safe amidst the outbreak of coronavirus. Similar to Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel has also extended the validity of their prepaid plan until April 17, 2020, to aid the low-income group subscribers in stressful times.

Extended Prepaid Plan and Talk Time Will Benefit Migrant Workers

Vodafone Idea has stated that nearly eight crore subscribers who belong to the low-income group will get the benefits of the extended prepaid plan and extra talk time. Also, the telco giant marked that extra talk time Credit will help the migrant workers to get connected with their loved ones amidst the lockdown period. Vodafone Idea has been already working Day and Night to ensure seamless connectivity to its subscribers in the precautionary lockdown period.

BSNL, MTNL and Bharti Airtel are Offering Similar Benefits to its Subscribers

The state-owned telecom operators BSNL and MTNL are also offering similar benefits like Vodafone Idea. BSNL and MTNL have also extended the validity of prepaid accounts till April 10, 2020, along with Rs 10 additional talk time ever after zero balance whereas Bharti Airtel is also extending the validity of prepaid plan of 80 million customers till April 17, 2020, along with Rs 10 talk time.

Vodafone Might Offer Free Unlimited Data to Vulnerable

In other news, Vodafone might offer free unlimited data to subscribers who have been flagged as vulnerable. In case if the subscribers are eligible for the offer, they will receive a text message from the telco. In case if other subscribers want to enjoy the benefits of unlimited data, they can use the reward scheme on the Vodafone app. The telco has marked that the scheme will be made available to the first 500,000 customers.