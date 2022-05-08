Vivo X80 Series Global Version Launched – Check Out Specifications and Prices

The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo recently announced its Vivo X80 series in its domestic market which consists of Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro handsets. The global version of these smartphones has been revealed as the X80 series debuts in Malaysia. Vivo X80 series have been introduced with exciting features and specs such as both Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, 120Hz refresh rate and more. Mentioned below are the specifications and pricing of the Vivo X80 Series launched globally.

Vivo X80 Specs and Price

Vivo X80 has been launched with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display of the device comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The chipset on the device is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo X80 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main camera with OIS along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. The device comes with support for up to 20x digital zoom and features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. Vivo X80 is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Vivo X80 has been introduced in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue colour options and has been launched with a starting price of RM 3,499 for its 12GB + 256GB variant which is about Rs 61,000.

Vivo X80 Pro Specs and Price

Vivo X80 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch E5 2K AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 92.22% screen to body ratio, P3 colour gamut, and support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The brand has launched the global variant with only Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which is built on top of a 4nm process. The Pro model as well offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP GNV main camera with OIS along with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. The device also features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The camera modes on the Vivo X80 Pro include 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom, night mode, portrait mode and more. The handset is backed by a 4700mAh battery unit with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro has been launched only in the Cosmic Black colour option and has been priced at RM 4,999 for its 12GB +256GB variant which is roughly around Rs 88,000.