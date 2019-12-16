VIDEO: Reliance JioFiber Limiting Upload Speed to 10% of Download Speed for Subscribers

Reliance JioFiber, which is the fibre based broadband service provider from Reliance Jio is said to be limiting the upload speeds for its subscribers. As per the Twitter users who have reported about this phenomenon, the subscribers will experience upload speeds which will be 10% of the download speeds. For example, the subscribers in the 100 Mbps broadband plans will be getting 10 Mbps upload speeds.

Do Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to stay Updated With the Latest Trends and Happening of the Industry! We have featured some of the experts from TelecomTalk in our YouTube video based on their insightful comments and their names are SK and @Srikapardhi