VIDEO: Reliance JioFiber Limiting Upload Speed to 10% of Download Speed for Subscribers

By December 16th, 2019 AT 8:37 PM
  • Videos
    • 5 Comments

    Reliance JioFiber, which is the fibre based broadband service provider from Reliance Jio is said to be limiting the upload speeds for its subscribers. As per the Twitter users who have reported about this phenomenon, the subscribers will experience upload speeds which will be 10% of the download speeds. For example, the subscribers in the 100 Mbps broadband plans will be getting 10 Mbps upload speeds.

    Do Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to stay Updated With the Latest Trends and Happening of the Industry! We have featured some of the experts from TelecomTalk in our YouTube video based on their insightful comments and their names are SK and @Srikapardhi

    Read more on:
    Reported By: Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    5
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    2 Comment threads
    3 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    4 Comment authors
    Surya BangaloreSubhenduManiARserv. John Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Surya Bangalore
    Surya Bangalore

    Jio fiber is Ambanis brainless creativity…one of the biggest flop service from Reliance group

    Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
    Subhendu
    Subhendu

    I apply for MNP today 16th nov 2019. Lets see how smooth this new MNP process. I will update you time to time.

    City
    Kolkata
    Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
    ARserv. John
    ARserv. John

    Sure, thanks

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Mani
    Mani

    Please mention operators as well..

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Subhendu
    Subhendu

    JIO to BSNL..

    Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 2.3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 2GB of RAM Launched at Rs 8,199 in India

    HMD Global has just made the Nokia 2.3 official in India. The entry-level handset which was unveiled earlier this month...

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre Starts Providing 1 Month of Free Rental to New Users

    Citizens in Hyderabad city opting for a new Airtel Xstream Fibre connection can avail one-month of free service from the...

    module-4-img

    Realme X2 Compared Against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Proves That Less is More Sometimes

    Yesterday, the Oppo sub-brand Realme launched probably its last release in India for 2019 which is the Realme X2. In...