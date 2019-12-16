VIDEO: Reliance JioFiber Limiting Upload Speed to 10% of Download Speed for Subscribers

Reliance JioFiber, which is the fibre based broadband service provider from Reliance Jio is said to be limiting the upload speeds for its subscribers. As per the Twitter users who have reported about this phenomenon, the subscribers will experience upload speeds which will be 10% of the download speeds. For example, the subscribers in the 100 Mbps broadband plans will be getting 10 Mbps upload speeds.
Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.
Jio fiber is Ambanis brainless creativity…one of the biggest flop service from Reliance group
I apply for MNP today 16th nov 2019. Lets see how smooth this new MNP process. I will update you time to time.
Sure, thanks
Please mention operators as well..
JIO to BSNL..