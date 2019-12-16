Vodafone Prepaid USSD Codes Which Will Help You Check Data Usage, Manage DND and More Detailed

Highlights Vodafone prepaid users can dial *111# to check their account details in depth

Vodafone also has different USSD codes for postpaid users

These USSD codes will also be applicable for Idea users

With the advent of self-care mobile apps, the use of USSD and Shortcodes has been drastically reduced. Over the last few years, telecom operators in India have managed to tweak their mobile apps to offer a refined experience which led to the entire downfall of USSD codes. Back in the time when mobile apps were unavailable, several prepaid and postpaid users relied on the USSD codes to check the available data balance, activate internet packs, check for the available recharge offers and so on. However, things have changed now as the users are performing the same functions via the self-care apps of telcos. For example, Airtel is offering Airtel Thanks mobile app, whereas Vodafone has My Vodafone app, which has several features on offer. Nevertheless, there are still some users who will be looking to do their short tasks right from the mobile dialer app itself and not by going into the My Vodafone app or Airtel Thanks app. Continue reading to know more about the Vodafone USSD and Shortcodes currently available to the prepaid users.

Vodafone USSD and Shortcodes for Value Added Services

Right now, Vodafone has a wide-range of USSD and Shortcodes which will allow the prepaid customers check their available talk time & data balance, manage DND, check for recharge offers and even there’s a USSD code which will enable users to check their own mobile number.

Sr. No. Long Code? Prepaid New Menu Flow(*111#) 1 *111?*1*3# 4G/3G/2G Internet Offers 2 *111*3*6# Chhota Credit 3 *111*1# Recharge Offer 4 *111*5# Voice, SMS, Roaming Offers 5 *111*2# My Balance 6 *111*2*2# Internet Usage / Data Usage 7 *111*3*1# Stop VAS 8 *111*3*2# Start VAS 9 *111*3*7# Manage DND 10 *111*4# Get MyVodafone App

Note: Vodafone has discontinued a lot of USSD and Shortcodes in recent times and made the entire list very minimal.

Furthermore, the codes mentioned in the above table are only applicable for Vodafone prepaid customers and not the postpaid users. For postpaid users, the company has separate codes which will be detailed in another article.

After dialling, *111#, Vodafone prepaid users can move into other menus as well to check different options available. For those who don’t want to use the USSD codes, they can download the My Vodafone app from Google Play Store for free to check their account usage and others details.