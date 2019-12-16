Vodafone Prepaid USSD Codes Which Will Help You Check Data Usage, Manage DND and More Detailed

After the introduction of self-care mobile apps, the usage of USSD codes has come down drastically and the company even minimised the entire list now

By December 16th, 2019 AT 8:03 PM
  • Vodafone India
    • 27 Comments
    Highlights
    • Vodafone prepaid users can dial *111# to check their account details in depth
    • Vodafone also has different USSD codes for postpaid users
    • These USSD codes will also be applicable for Idea users

    With the advent of self-care mobile apps, the use of USSD and Shortcodes has been drastically reduced. Over the last few years, telecom operators in India have managed to tweak their mobile apps to offer a refined experience which led to the entire downfall of USSD codes. Back in the time when mobile apps were unavailable, several prepaid and postpaid users relied on the USSD codes to check the available data balance, activate internet packs, check for the available recharge offers and so on. However, things have changed now as the users are performing the same functions via the self-care apps of telcos. For example, Airtel is offering Airtel Thanks mobile app, whereas Vodafone has My Vodafone app, which has several features on offer. Nevertheless, there are still some users who will be looking to do their short tasks right from the mobile dialer app itself and not by going into the My Vodafone app or Airtel Thanks app. Continue reading to know more about the Vodafone USSD and Shortcodes currently available to the prepaid users.

    Vodafone USSD and Shortcodes for Value Added Services

    Right now, Vodafone has a wide-range of USSD and Shortcodes which will allow the prepaid customers check their available talk time & data balance, manage DND, check for recharge offers and even there’s a USSD code which will enable users to check their own mobile number.

    Sr. No. Long Code? Prepaid New Menu Flow(*111#)
    1 *111?*1*3# 4G/3G/2G Internet Offers
    2 *111*3*6# Chhota Credit
    3 *111*1# Recharge Offer
    4 *111*5# Voice, SMS, Roaming Offers
    5 *111*2# My Balance
    6 *111*2*2# Internet Usage / Data Usage
    7 *111*3*1# Stop VAS
    8 *111*3*2# Start VAS
    9 *111*3*7# Manage DND
    10 *111*4# Get MyVodafone App

    Note: Vodafone has discontinued a lot of USSD and Shortcodes in recent times and made the entire list very minimal

    Furthermore, the codes mentioned in the above table are only applicable for Vodafone prepaid customers and not the postpaid users. For postpaid users, the company has separate codes which will be detailed in another article.

    After dialling, *111#, Vodafone prepaid users can move into other menus as well to check different options available. For those who don’t want to use the USSD codes, they can download the My Vodafone app from Google Play Store for free to check their account usage and others details.

    Read more on:
    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    27
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    8 Comment threads
    19 Thread replies
    2 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    10 Comment authors
    PriyanshNature loverThamilan daaRajievRohit Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Nature lover
    Nature lover

    Update this news with more USSD commands/

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Priyansh
    Priyansh

    Thank You Admin for bringing this up, I needed this article series as have no clue about Airtel USSD Codes. As My Idea App hangs so much, I can’t check through the app. So I know some handy codes for Idea, how to share with you?

    If I’m not wrong, Vodafone earlier had *141# They might have moved to New one after the merger. Idea had *123# seems we’ve to switch to the *111# (This was DoCoMo’s USSD if anyone remembers).

    City
    UP (West)
    Operator
    Idea Cellular
    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
    Thamilan daa
    Thamilan daa

    This was the USSD of Aircel (before docomo) in Tamilnadu.

    Vote Up00Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 2.3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 2GB of RAM Launched at Rs 8,199 in India

    HMD Global has just made the Nokia 2.3 official in India. The entry-level handset which was unveiled earlier this month...

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre Starts Providing 1 Month of Free Rental to New Users

    Citizens in Hyderabad city opting for a new Airtel Xstream Fibre connection can avail one-month of free service from the...

    module-4-img

    Realme X2 Compared Against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Proves That Less is More Sometimes

    Yesterday, the Oppo sub-brand Realme launched probably its last release in India for 2019 which is the Realme X2. In...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Plans Provide Equal Benefits as Airtel For Same Price But Which Is Best for Calling

    module-4-img

    Telcos Say Tariff Hike Will Bring Better Customer Experience, Network Quality and New Tech

    module-4-img

    Tariff Hike to Negatively Impact Subscriber Addition and Data Growth, But Will Raise ARPU

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Increases Prepaid Plan Prices: FUP Limit on Off-Net Calls, 2 Annual Plans and More