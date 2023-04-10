Verizon Connect Expands Equipment Asset Tracker to Canada

Verizon Connect, a leading provider of fleet management solutions, has announced new updates to its mobile workforce management platforms. The enhancements will enable customers to more easily monitor and manage their assets in a centralized way, creating a 360-degree view of business-critical data.

Expansion of Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) into Canada

Verizon Connect's Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) has been expanded to Canada and now includes enriched OEM data support through AEMP 2.0 integration for heavy-duty machinery from OEMs like John Deere. By providing a better handle on key equipment data such as status, location, productivity, and health, businesses can gain operational efficiencies and reduce theft and downtime for high-value and critical machinery.

According to the statement by Verizon Connect, "Managing equipment, in addition to vehicles, people and jobs, requires the best quality data to provide actionable insights and a return on investment. By providing customers with a single-pane-of-glass view into their data through our platform, we're able to help them make faster and better decisions when it comes to their equipment operations and management."

Easier Recovery with Proprietary EAT

The new EAT device is now available for Verizon Connect Fleet and Reveal in both the US and Canada. The device comes in two versions: a wired-install version for powered heavy equipment and a battery-powered version for equipment that doesn't have a power source. The device's small and sleek form factor means discreet installations to help recover assets in case of theft, even on assets without power.

Verizon Connect Fleet's AEMP 2.0 telematics integration enables customers to make informed business decisions about equipment fleets that can help them reduce unplanned downtime, lower fuel costs, measure efficiency, and increase asset utilization.

The platform's customized Map View and Asset Summary Report provide full visibility into valuable asset data such as distance, idle time, fuel usage and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank levels to help fleet operators improve their machine productivity and utilization.

Battery Life and Network

The device requires less frequent exchange due to extended battery life of up to 10 years. Better coverage with CATM LTE, a low power wide area (LPWA) IoT LTE standard supported across mobile networks, enables connectivity even without 2G and 3G network availability.

By automating, enhancing, and redefining how people, vehicles, and other objects move through the world, Verizon Connect is leading the way to a connected world on the move.