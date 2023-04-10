iPhone 15 to be Manufactured in India, will it Make the Price Go Down

As per a recent report by Bloomberg, Apple is said to manufacture its upcoming iPhone 15 in India and plans to ship them from the country upon its launch, marking a first for the Indian market. Apple already produces iPhones and AirPods in India, but this latest move indicates that the tech giant is gradually increasing its production in India and diversifying its supply chain away from China. The report also reveals that Apple has started producing casings for the iPhone 15 in India with the help of local suppliers such as Jabil, which already assembles AirPods in the country.

In addition, Apple has plans to manufacture Apple Pencil in India shortly. However, for now, the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will only be produced exclusively in China. This is due to reports that Apple has encountered quality control issues with some of its Indian suppliers, leading the company to limit manufacturing to specific models and colour options.

For quite some time, Apple has been assembling iPhones in India, but it only started the manufacturing process of the devices in the country a few months ago. Previously, this was mostly being done in China, but recent reports indicate that the company is diversifying its production and moving some of its business to other regions.

Although China is one of the biggest manufacturing markets for Apple, the company has realised that it cannot be overly dependent on one market for the production of its devices. There have been several reports about violent protests that took place at Apple's Zhengzhou factory in China, where workers were not happy with their wages, and this reportedly sabotaged the company's production cycle. Additionally, Covid-19 restrictions in China and other issues have forced the tech giant to explore other regions to avoid hampering the production of its devices.

Although Apple is reportedly going to manufacture the iPhone 15 in India, it is not expected to result in a lower price for the device. Despite producing iPhones in India for some time, Apple has not lowered the price of its devices in the country. However, there may be discount offers available on online platforms in the future. The iPhone 15 series is set to launch in September this year, according to previous launches, so more information on pricing and availability should be available closer to that time.