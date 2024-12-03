Verizon Advances Fiber Network Capacity To Support AI Workloads



US wireless carrier Verizon has successfully tested the transportation of 1.6 terabits per second of data across a single wavelength on its live metro fiber network. Utilising Ciena's WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) coherent optical solution, the trial, conducted in Boston, demonstrated data travelling farther and faster across Verizon's fiber network. This upgrade enhances the network's ability to handle the workloads generated by artificial intelligence (AI) applications, particularly Generative AI, according to an official statement.

AI Workloads Demand Network Upgrades

Additionally, Verizon noted that adopting this new equipment would result in greater reliability and significant energy savings within this segment of the fiber network.

"AI is contingent on analyzing billions of data points in real-time on an ongoing basis. Because of the massive, multi-year transformation on Verizon's network including deploying cloud native architecture from the core to the edge, deploying massive amounts of high-performing spectrum, exponentially increasing the capacity of our fiber infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies and intelligence throughout the network, Verizon's network provides the ability to power the processes and movements of AI-generated activity," said Adam Koeppe, SVP of Technology Strategy and Planning at Verizon.

"This continued advancement of our fiber network will further position us to be the provider of choice for AI workloads now and in the future," he added.

Boston Metro Trial

The trial was conducted over a 118 km Boston metro route, navigating 10 network hops and nine reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs). This live test showcased WL6e's ability to deliver ultra-high bandwidth in dense metro environments, paving the way for faster AI-driven applications and improved customer experiences, the official release said.

"Ciena's WL6e is designed to cater to AI traffic growth and the continuing surge in bandwidth-intensive applications," said Brodie Gage, Senior Vice President, Global Products and Supply Chain at Ciena. "WL6e uses coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fiber, which will support Verizon's throughput and capacity goals, supporting more traffic and faster speeds than ever before."

Energy Efficiency

Ciena's WL6e technology not only increases capacity but also boosts efficiency, delivering a 50 percent reduction in space and power per bit and an 86 percent reduction in emissions per terabit of capacity delivered compared to previously deployed technology, according to Ciena estimates.