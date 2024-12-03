Italy Completes Fiber Network Project Connecting 21 Small Islands



Italy's infrastructure agency, Infratel, has announced the completion of a project to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to 21 of the country's small island communities. With this achievement, Italy has reached a significant milestone by completing the "Minor Islands Connection" Plan, connecting its smaller islands to a fiber-optic network. The EUR 45 million project, financed through PNRR funds, was implemented by Infratel Italia SpA and executed by Orange's subsidiary, Elettra Tlc SpA.

Modernising Outdated Island Infrastructure

First announced in 2021, the tender to connect the islands was awarded to Elettra Tlc SpA in 2022, and installation began in 2023. Elettra Tlc SpA was selected by Infratel Italia to supply and install optical submarine cable links, providing ultra-high-speed connectivity to 21 Italian islands. The project includes 21 links, comprising a total of 860 kilometers of subsea cables, according to Elettra.

The initiative focuses on islands with outdated infrastructure, such as radio bridges and obsolete cables, equipping them with modern digital services, including ultra-wideband connectivity and 5G. Regions benefiting from the project include Lazio, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, and Sardinia.

21 Islands Connected

The financing covers 21 islands, including Capraia, Levanzo, Marettimo, Vulcano, Lipari, Salina, Filicudi, Alicudi, Panarea, Stromboli, Pantelleria, Linosa, Lampedusa, Ustica, Ponza, Ventotene, Santo Stefano, San Pietro, Asinara, San Nicola, and San Domino. These islands now have access to advanced digital services for citizens, businesses, and public administrations. The completed land and marine works mark the final stage of the project, with administrative consolidation expected by the end of 2024, the official release said.

Government Commitment

The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council hailed the plan as a crucial step toward digital transformation, emphasising its role in making the islands competitive and sustainable while preserving their cultural and natural beauty.

"The smaller islands, with their extraordinary beauty and invaluable cultural and natural value, must become a virtuous example of how tradition and innovation can coexist, reinforcing each other. By providing them with cutting-edge infrastructures, we make them not only more competitive and attractive but also active protagonists in the economic and technological relaunch of the country," the official release stated.

Economic and Social Revitalisation

The CEO of Elettra Tlc SpA expressed pride in the project's completion, stating: We are very proud to have completed all sections—both sea and land—of the 'Minor Islands Connection' Plan in early November 2024. This achievement allows us to make a significant contribution to strengthening the economy of 21 Italian islands while simultaneously improving the lives of their inhabitants.