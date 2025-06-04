TRAI Rules Out Review of Satcom Spectrum Recommendations Despite COAI Objections: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Telecom regulator stands firm on satellite spectrum guidelines despite industry pushback from major telecom operators.

Highlights

  • TRAI refuses to reconsider satcom spectrum pricing recommendations.
  • COAI, representing Jio and Airtel, claims proposals favour satellite operators.
  • COAI urges DoT to form a committee for review.

Follow Us

TRAI Rules Out Review of Satcom Spectrum Recommendations Despite COAI Objections
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has categorically ruled out any review of its recommendations on satellite communication (satcom) spectrum pricing, dismissing objections raised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). Sources within TRAI told PTI that the regulator has already submitted its recommendations to the government "after following the due consultation process exhaustively and transparently."

Also Read: Telcos Oppose TRAI’s Satcom Spectrum Plan, Cite Unfair Advantage to Global Players




TRAI Rules Out Review

There is no question of review of the recommendations at this stage based on reactions of the COAI, the report cited TRAI sources as saying. They added that all stakeholders were given adequate opportunity to present their views during the consultation process.

COAI, whose members include major telecom operators such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, has raised concerns with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), claiming that TRAI's proposals are based on incorrect assumptions. In a letter dated May 29, the industry body claimed that the implementation of the recommendations would adversely impact the sustainability of terrestrial services, which underpin the country's digital infrastructure.

COAI Flags Competitive Disparity

The association has urged the DoT to constitute a committee to undertake a comprehensive review of TRAI's proposals. COAI argues that the recommendations provide a regulatory advantage to non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite operators, thereby creating an uneven playing field for terrestrial broadband providers.

Also Read: TRAI Proposes Administrative Allocation of Satcom Spectrum With Five-Year Licensing Framework

COAI further stated that the proposed spectrum charge of 4 percent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for satellite operators lacks adequate justification. TRAI's recommendations include this AGR-based charge, along with an additional levy of Rs 500 per subscriber annually for satellite broadband services in urban areas. No such charge is proposed for rural users.

Next-Gen Satellite Systems

According to COAI, the arrival of next-generation NGSO satellite systems — such as those operating in low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) — means that satellite-based services can now directly compete with terrestrial fixed and mobile broadband networks. The association believes that TRAI's proposals if accepted by DoT in their current form, would distort the competitive landscape and undermine investment in terrestrial infrastructure.

Also Read: ISpA Welcomes TRAI’s Satellite Spectrum Pricing Recommendations

Despite these objections, TRAI remains firm in its stance, signaling its commitment to advancing satellite communications, particularly as a solution for underserved regions.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

I have no words. Mere shabd hi khatam hogayein :D

Vodafone Idea and Vivo India Announce Bundled Offer on New…

AS_TT :

Airtel is Providing 0.5 Mbps (bits) after 300 GB limit.

Vodafone Idea will Raise Price for 5G Access

Faraz :

Good for you. Almost all customers should get such offers and better deals to those who are porting out.

Vodafone Idea CEO Talks About AGR Relief from Govt

TheAndroidFreak :

94,500 - BSNL 4G TowersAccording to Scindia

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi said opposite. Lol. Vi saying, 5G has helped decongest the network in 4G lol.

Ericsson Executive Says Vodafone Idea Can Become Stronger: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments