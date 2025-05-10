ISpA Welcomes TRAI’s Satellite Spectrum Pricing Recommendations: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

A Balanced Approach Aims to Boost India’s Satellite Communications While Ensuring Affordability and Digital Inclusion, according to ISpA.

Highlights

  • ISpA calls TRAI’s spectrum pricing move “balanced and forward-looking.”
  • TRAI recommends 4 percent AGR as spectrum usage charge for satellite firms.
  • Rs 500 annual subscriber fee applies only in urban areas.

Follow Us

ISpA Welcomes TRAI's Satellite Spectrum Pricing Recommendations: Report
The Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Friday lauded the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for its recommendations on satellite spectrum pricing, calling the move a balanced and forward-looking step towards strengthening India’s satellite communications ecosystem.

Also Read: TRAI Proposes Administrative Allocation of Satcom Spectrum With Five-Year Licensing Framework




TRAI's Framework Earns Praise from ISpA

In its statement, ISpA reportedly said TRAI's proposed framework successfully balances the government's revenue interests with the imperative to keep satellite-based services affordable and accessible. The association added that the recommendations promote a level-playing field and ensure spectrum efficiency—objectives crucial for bridging the digital divide and enabling wider digital inclusion.

"We welcome TRAI for its forward-looking approach and clarity in the ongoing spectrum assignment process for satellite-based communication services. The Administrative Allocation of Satellite Spectrum enables shared access, fosters competition, and ensures maximum efficiency in spectrum utilisation-objectives that are critical for the growth of India's satellite ecosystem and for bridging the digital divide," said A K Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA), according to a PTI report.

Also Read: Starlink Secures LoI for GMPCS Licence, Nears India Entry: Report

Spectrum Usage Charges

In its recommendations to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), TRAI suggested that satellite communication companies pay 4 percent of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charges. The figure is higher than what global players such as Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper Systems had advocated for during consultations, where they urged for a charge below 1 percent AGR with no additional fees.

Operators providing satellite-based internet in urban areas would also be required to pay an additional Rs 500 per subscriber annually. However, no such levy will be imposed on services delivered in rural regions.

Besides the spectrum pricing, an 8 percent licence fee levy would also be applicable for these players, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read: India Tightens Security Norms for Satellite Communication Services

Administrative Allocation Model Backed

The TRAI further recommended that satellite spectrum be administratively allocated for an initial term of five years, extendable by two more years. The administrative allocation model—rather than auction—enables shared access, fosters competition, and aligns with international best practices, according to ISpA.

ISpA reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with TRAI and other stakeholders to unlock the full potential of satellite communications in India.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Me

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Faraz :

Oh.. I see

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

Rahul Yadav :

They discontinued Plan 201 in February 2025

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

Rahul Yadav :

It's Bsnl Tower location

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

TheAndroidFreak :

Lot of people in Vi stronghold circles will be back to Vi from Airtel. A very few people will move…

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments