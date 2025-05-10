Bharti Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 300

Bharti Airtel has four prepaid recharge plans that are priced under Rs 300. These plans can be used to keep the SIM cards active. They cost Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, and Rs 299. The Rs 199 plan is the cheapest plan from the telco to allow users to keep their SIM card active. None of these plans comes with unlimited data or 5G data. The Rs 199 pack, currently, used to cost Rs 179, and before that Rs 155. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans and understand what users get with them.









Bharti Airtel Recharge Plans Under Rs 300

Airtel's Rs 199 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 199 plan comes with unlimited calling, 2GB of data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 219 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 219 plan comes with unlimited voice calling too. Users get 3GB of data and 300 SMS. The service validity bundled with this plan is of 28 days.

Airtel's Rs 249 Plan - Bharti Airtel's Rs 249 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 24 days only. While this plan has lesser validity than the Rs 199 and Rs 219 plan, it offers way more data to the users.

Airtel's Rs 299 Plan - The last plan on the list is the Rs 299 plan. This plan comes with 1GB of daily data as well. Users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and offers 28 days of service validity.

None of these plans offer any sort of OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These plans are available for users to recharge with throughout India. If users want to spend more, they can also go for the Rs 301 plan, as this plan also comes with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. The service validity of the Rs 301 plan is 28 days and it offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1GB of daily data.