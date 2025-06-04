Artemis Hospitals and Medulance Launch 5G-Connected Ambulance in Gurugram



Artemis Hospitals, in collaboration with emergency ambulance care provider Medulance, has launched a 5G-enabled ambulance in Gurugram. "This innovative step brings next-generation healthcare right to your doorstep, powered by 5G technology and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven telemedicine. Now, you can receive rapid, real-time medical support even before you reach the hospital," Artemis Hospitals said in a post on its website.

5G + AI: Emergency Medical Response

In a joint statement, Artemis and Medulance said the ambulance will enhance emergency care—especially in cases of heart attacks, strokes, or trauma—by leveraging 5G connectivity, AI-powered diagnostics, and real-time telemedicine, as reported by ETTelecom.

The 5G connectivity enables the transmission of vital patient data—including heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure—from the ambulance to the hospital in real-time. This allows hospital-based specialists to assess the situation and guide paramedics before the patient arrives, significantly reducing response time during medical emergencies.

Real-Time Monitoring and Support on the Move

AI tools embedded within the ambulance system continuously monitor patient vitals, identify critical patterns, and alert medical personnel to any alarming changes. This smart integration turns the ambulance into a "mobile emergency room (ER)," which means that decisions can be made and life-saving actions can be taken on the go before the patient reaches the hospital.

Highlighting the urgent need for such innovations, Artemis and Medulance cited research indicating that approximately 24,012 people die each day in India due to delays in receiving medical assistance. A previous study by AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that only 10.8 percent of patients in India reach appropriate medical facilities within the crucial first hour of symptom onset.

India's Emergency Infrastructure

Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director of Artemis Hospitals, said, "This initiative will set a new benchmark for emergency care in India, ensuring that every patient receives timely and accurate care, no matter where they are. In a country where millions of lives are lost due to delays in medical treatment, this technology is a game-changer."

Vishal Arora, Chief of Business Transformation and Operational Excellence at Artemis Hospitals, added: "This initiative represents a leap forward in emergency medical response. By integrating the speed and reliability of 5G, we're able to provide real-time, data-driven medical assistance, drastically improving patient outcomes."

"Medulance is proud to partner with Artemis Hospital to launch a 5G-enabled advanced ambulance, marking a milestone in our shared commitment to transforming emergency healthcare in India," said Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Medulance Healthcare, according to the report.

