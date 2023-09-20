Top Hollywood Fantasy Web Series Streaming on OTT Platforms

The fantasy genre has produced many excellent films and television programs. There are meticulously built worlds full of amazing subtleties, from hugely successful works like "The Lord of the Rings" to "Game of Thrones." Whether they are literary adaptations or wholly original works, the genre frequently demands huge productions with substantial expenditures.









As a result, the stories that emerge are among the most compelling ones that persist and draw new viewers over time. We list a handful of them streaming on OTT platforms below.

The Wheel Of Time

Robert Jordan's widely regarded book series is the inspiration for the film version, "The Wheel of Time," which stars Rosamund Pike, Barney Harris, Daniel Henney, and Josha Stardowski, among others. This fantasy series is focused on the formidable group of women known as Moiraine Aes Sedai, who are capable of using the One Power. After being attacked, she travels to the isolated town of Two Rivers with the goal of finding five ordinary residents, one of whom is thought to be the Dragon's reincarnation according to a prophecy. This is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The most recent installment of J.R.R. Tolkien's literary universe, "The Rings of Power," continues the legacy of his renowned books. This series, based on the appendices, dives into the rich history of the Second Age and tells its epic story. The drama, set many centuries before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" and after Morgoth's destruction, concentrates on the astute Elven warrior Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark. Galadriel senses the approaching gloom despite a brief period of relative calm, setting the stage for an epic story. This is available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Sandman

The live-action version of Neil Gaiman's dark fantasy horror comic book series, "The Sandman," was met with skepticism by fans worried that the film wouldn't accurately depict Gaiman's fantastical universe. To the spectators' delight, the show surpassed their hopes. This well-known tale was wonderfully brought to life over the course of 11 captivating episodes. "Preludes & Nocturnes" and "The Doll's House," the first two books, are faithfully adapted, with the larger-than-life ideas from the original text incorporated. This program is available on Netflix.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill was chosen to play Geralt of Rivia in the live-action adaptation of the hugely successful book series, which also served as the inspiration for a video game franchise. This casting decision turned out to be brilliant because Cavill so naturally embodied the role and embraced his body. The plot of the series centers on Geralt's interactions with a variety of people, such as Ciri, the princess of Cintra, the fearsome witch Jennifer of Vengerberg, and others. The program will return for Season 4 after three successful seasons. Fans should expect a big change, though, as Henry Cavill won't be playing the same part again. Liam Hemsworth will take on the role of a young Geralt instead. This program is available on Netflix.

