TIM Brasil Doubles Rural Internet Coverage Target for 2024

Additionally, TIM has expanded its 5G network to cover more than 200 cities.

Highlights

  • TIM Brasil exceeds 2023 rural internet goals, eyes further growth in 2024.
  • Over 200 cities now enjoy the benefits of TIM's high-speed 5G network.
  • Ludmilla and TIM collaborate for the first-ever live 5G concert stream.

Tim Brasil Doubles Rural Internet Coverage Target for 2024
TIM Brasil announced that it concluded 2023 with rural internet coverage extending to 16 million hectares, an increase of 2 million compared to the previous year. The telco has now revised its expectations for 2024, projecting a growth of 4 million hectares and aiming to achieve a total of 20 million hectares connected.

Also Read: TIM Activates 5G Network in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil’s Aerospace Capital




TIM Brasil emphasises the significance of 4G to meet digitalisation demands in the field, such as measuring sensors in crops and real-time data transmission. As of December 12, the company has connected over 1.3 million people through the 4G TIM No Campo project in more than 676 municipalities across 14 different states.

TIM reaches more than 200 cities with 5G

Additionally, TIM has expanded its 5G network to cover more than 200 cities. The latest expansion brings faster internet speeds to 23 new municipalities in Bahia, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and Sao Paulo, bringing the total cities covered with 5G technology to over 200. The operator said it has deployed over 7000 antennas, representing almost half of the licensed 5G equipment throughout Brazil, according to Anatel.

According to TIM Brasil, its 5G offers speeds that can reach as high as 1 Gbps, providing significant benefits to the local economy. The company mentions that to use its 5G network, customers only need to have a 5G-compatible smartphone, and almost 90 percent of the devices available via its sales channels are 5G compatible.

Also Read: TIM Brings 5G Connectivity to Popular Winter Tourist Destinations in Brazil

TIM 5G Broadcast for New Year 2024

In another notable achievement, TIM Brasil collaborated with Brazilian broadcaster Globo and singer Ludmilla to present, for the first time, a live 5G concert stream during New Year's Eve from Copacabana beach. Viewers experienced a unique, direct-from-the-stage view through 'LudCam TIM 5G,' Ludmilla's phone broadcasting in real-time.

"We connected the people in Copacabana with those who attended the party from afar so that everyone could vibrate with the same energy at the beginning of the year. And always having music, which is one of the pillars of our brand, as a backdrop. This time, we counted on the partnership of Globo and Ludmilla, a dear and popular artist, who brought even more power to this action," commented TIM Brasil.

