The Noel Diary to Boss Baby: 5 Heartwarming Movies for Year End

The time of year for apple cider, hot chocolate, and sparkling presents is here. Christmas is a season, a celebration that lasts until the New Year, and what better way to celebrate than to binge-watch some great movies while sipping hot cocoa?

Christmas brings with it a plethora of uplifting movies that are best enjoyed over the holidays while curled up in bed. Here is a selection of movies you must watch as December ends and that you don't want to miss.

Christmas Films 2022

The Noel Diary

The Noel Diary, directed by Charles Shyer, tells the tale of Jacob Turner (Justin Hartley), a best-selling author who returns to his childhood home after his mother passes away just before Christmas and discovers a diary that contains secrets about both his past and a woman (Barrett Doss) he befriends as they work to solve the mystery of her identity.

The film masterfully reveals the complexities of a family's relationships as well as the ongoing search for inner and outer happiness. James Remar and Bonnie Bedelia both have supporting roles in the movie, which is based on the Richard Paul Evans novel. of the Hartley, This Is Us fame

Where to watch: Netflix

Falling For Christmas

Lindsay Lohan stars as the protagonist in the Janeen Damian-directed movie. In the movie, Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a teenage heiress to a skiing fortune who has just become engaged to her obnoxious influencer fiancé Tad (George Young).

When Belmont accidentally falls over a cliff while out skiing, she is identified as having amnesia. The narrative focuses on how she experiences memory loss and ends up in Jake's care, the proprietor of a lesser ski resort (Chord Overstreet). The movie has all the holiday vibes, starting with a ton of snow. If you're looking for a humorous rom-com, Falling for Christmas is a good choice.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mickey Saves Christmas

Regardless of the time of year, anything involving Mickey Mouse and friends is entertaining to watch. Disney will examine in its holiday special how Mickey, Minnie, and their friends organize the ideal Christmas party at their snowy lodge. However, when Pluto forces Santa to misplace the gifts on his sleigh, their joy hits a major roadblock. The most recent trailer demonstrates how the movie will follow these buddies as they journey to the North Pole in an effort to preserve Christmas and discover the significance of the holiday.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Something From Tiffany’s

This sweet Christmas movie examines how a chance encounter can result in a lovely love tale. One of this year's most eagerly anticipated Christmas love stories, Something From Tiffany's, directed by Daryl Wein, stars Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutch. The plot shows how the characters Rachel and Ethan deal with a present mix-up and discover genuine love as a result. Shay Mitchell and Ray Nicholson both play significant parts in the movie.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Everyone is waiting for a new Boss Baby film, and this time it's a Christmas-themed Boss Baby story. The movie, scheduled for release in December, will follow Boss Baby as he becomes stranded at the North Pole as a result of an unintentional place swap between him and one of Santa Claus' elves.

Where to watch: Netflix