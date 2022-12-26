BSNL New Year Offer for Existing Broadband Customers Announced

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently offering its existing broadband customers a new year offer. To be precise, the offer is related to the fibre internet service provided by the company, but it is applicable only to DSL connection owners. Let me make it simple for you. BSNL has a large internet subscriber base that is currently utilising DSL connections. While the company has introduced Bharat Fibre services in most of India, users are still not shifting to fibre internet services. The new year offer is to drive the DSL customers towards Bharat Fibre services.

What is the New Year 2023 Offer for BSNL Broadband Customers?

BSNL DSL broadband customers have a chance to get discounts if they shift to Bharat Fibre services. As per the offer announced by the company and seen by TelecomTalk, users will be able to get Rs 200 off every month for 6 months on their bill for Bharat Fibre services. BSNL Bharat Fibre already brings a ton of benefits to consumers. You can get up to 300 Mbps speed plans bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Right now, the most affordable BSNL broadband plan is the Rs 275 option if you are looking to get fibre internet services. With the offer that BSNL is providing right now to the existing DSL connection owners, the users can save up to Rs 1200 on their broadband internet bills.

BSNL has been losing ground in the broadband segment of the market. Airtel and Jio have become the leading internet service providers in the fibre market. Jio has, in fact, even overtaken BSNL in the overall wireline segment, while Airtel is very close to doing that as well. The issue for BSNL has been the lack of funds to expand fibre infrastructure. However, with BBNL (Bharat Broadband Network Limited), the fibre assets of BSNL have expanded.