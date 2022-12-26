Year Ender 2022: Indian Films and TV Show That Ruled OTT Platforms

As 2022 draws to a close, we look back on popular OTT films and television shows. The best way to enjoy movies and television shows in December is to curl up under a blanket with some munchies and warming beverages. Here is a list of Hindi films and web series that dominated OTT services like Netflix, Zee5, Disney + Hotstar, and others as we look back on the year that was.

A Thursday

The Yami Gautam-starring film, which is accessible on Hotstar, has received a lot of appreciation. The ensemble, which also features Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Karanvir Sharma, is excellent in this thriller movie.

Fame Game

Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling is a current criminal thriller that has piqued the interest of the Indian audience. In the Netflix film, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Radhika Apte all performed admirably.

Jamtara Season 2

Season two of Jamtara was a big success. It is about two cousins who operated a phishing scheme with the help of their dropout buddies. They phoned residents of Jamtara, a small village in Jharkhand. However, when the police got involved, and the swindle made the press, things got complicated. It's accessible via Netflix.

Darlings

Darlings, which starred Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah, was also a great success. The dark comedy on Netflix centers on the issue of domestic abuse and asks why so many women continue to live with their abusive spouses. Bhatt made his producing debut with the film.

Aranyak

In the political subplot of Aranyak, Raveena Tandon plays the cop. She is on a mission to catch the murderer, and each new lead reveals a fresh tale. Strong performers include Meghna Malik, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Parambrata Chatterjee in the Netflix series.

Qala

Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, made his film debut in Qala. It is about a woman trying to win her mother's affection, who had always wished for a boy. The only thing that has the power to unite them or separate them is music. The cast of the Netflix movie features a long list of well-known actors, including Swastika Mukherjee, Sameer Kochhar, and Triptii Dimri.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd.

Sbahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is a series from Zee5. It is a story of a woman struggling to start up her pickle business. She begins her business endeavours in an effort to make money and win the custody of her children from her ex-husband.

Freddy

Freddy, which recently debuted on Disney+Hotstar, stars Alaya F and Kartik Aryan. It is a movie about a shy and introverted doctor named Freddy who is eager to find love. He ultimately does, but it's not the kind of connection that lasts forever.

Delhi Crime Season 2

Season two of Delhi Crime was a bigger success than season one. It concerns a group that murders elderly people to get their money. The series also talks on sensitivity around caste issues and the stereotypes linked with them. You may watch the Shefali Shah starring series on Netflix.

Dasvi

A dishonest and illiterate politician is imprisoned in the movie Dasvi. Nimrat Kaur, who plays his wife, moves in and intends to stay there. Abhishek Bachchan decides that education is important and enrols in the 10th grade. Arun Kushwah, Yami Gautam, and Sachin Shroff also appear in the Netflix movie.

She Season 2

In the Netflix series She, a police officer poses as a prostitute to obtain information from a criminal group. The story is further explored in season two. It details her involvement with crime, her escape, and her subsequent survival.