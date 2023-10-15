Telehouse South Data Centre in London Undergoing Major Upgrade



Telehouse Europe, the global data centre service provider, has announced a major upgrade to its largest existing data centre, Telehouse South in London. The first phase of the upgrade for the London Docklands-based Telehouse South data centre, which includes the addition of two floors of colocation space, is anticipated to be finished by June 2024, as per the official release.

Redesign and Expansion

Telehouse has announced that the facility, which was officially opened in Spring 2022, will undergo several enhancements. These include the implementation of a new highly efficient mechanical, electrical, and public health (MEPH) infrastructure, an increase in power capacity to 7.7 megawatts (MW) across three floors of colocation space, the redesign of existing plant areas, the addition of two new floors of colocation space, and the installation of a new cladding system to enhance building insulation and facility security.

Other key upgrades aimed at enhancing operational excellence and improving the customer experience include the addition of a new Building Control Room, Security Control Rooms, meeting rooms, and various additional spaces, among others.

Telehouse South as a Connectivity Hub

Telehouse Europe states, "Situated at the heart of our iconic Docklands campus, Telehouse South has rapidly established itself as a critically important connectivity hub both for ourselves and our clients. The ongoing buildout and development of this state-of-the-art data centre underlines the high standards of security, sustainability and operational excellence that Telehouse is able to deliver to its data centre customers today."

Contractor for Works

The construction and development company Skanska has been selected as the contractor to complete the first phase of the main works. The latest upgrade to Telehouse South, at full buildout, will include a 31,000 square meter (sqm) facility providing 12,000 sqm of colocation space and a total power capacity of 18 MW.

According to the statement, Telehouse South, an 11-story data centre, places a strong focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact. Telehouse says the facility is strategically located to provide low-latency connectivity to London's financial district and features a network of 7,000 dark fibres connecting it to four other data centres and more than 1,000 partners, including internet exchanges, cloud service providers, and content service providers.

Sustainability Focus

One standout feature is its use of renewable energy sources for power, with a focus on wind, solar, biomass, and hydro generators. The cooling system employs free cooling chillers, reducing the need for refrigeration.

The facility achieves a water usage efficiency (WUE) of zero and repurposes waste heat energy from data halls to heat other areas within the building. The project is anticipated to generate job opportunities in London and the surrounding region.