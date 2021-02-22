Telecom Operators Register Lower Download Speed in January



Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform on Tuesday updated its Speedtest Global Index for January, 2021, with the data highlighting that India dropped two spots on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile. According to the data released by Ookla, India registered 12.41 Mbps and 4.76 Mbps average download and upload speeds respectively on mobile in January. The data highlights that the mobile download speeds recorded in India in January are lower as compared to the speeds recorded in the previous month.

India Registers Lower Download, Upload Speeds on Mobile in January

Ookla highlights that India is now ranked 131 on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in January. In the previous month, Ookla data highlights that India recorded average download and upload speeds of 12.91 Mbps and 4.97 Mbps respectively on mobile. In the six month period ending January, India registered its peak mobile download speed of 13.15 Mbps in November, 2020, and a peak upload speed of 4.97 Mbps in December, 2020.

The company highlights that the data for its Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.” The Speedtest Global Index for mobile compares internet speed data across 140 countries while the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband covers 175 countries.

Nine countries including Somalia, Uganda, Sudan, Zambia, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Palestine, Venezuela and Afghanistan registered lower download speeds on mobile than India in January.

The United Arab Emirates clinched the top spot on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile with an average download and upload speeds of 183.03 Mbps and 29.50 Mbps respectively. South Korea, Qatar, China and Saudi Arabia completed the top five spots on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in January.

Ookla data also highlights that the global average download and upload speeds on mobile dipped to 46.74 Mbps and 12.49 Mbps in January. In the previous month, the global average download and upload speeds touched 47.20 Mbps and 12.67 Mbps respectively.

India Continues to Register Higher Download, Upload Speeds on Fixed Broadband

Meanwhile, India continues to register higher speeds on fixed broadband with the Ookla data highlighting India recorded average download and upload speeds of 54.73 Mbps and 51.33 Mbps in January. In the previous month, Ookla data highlights that India recorded average download and upload speeds of 53.90 Mbps and 50.75 Mbps respectively. Crucially, it was said that India retains its 65th position on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in January.

Singapore continued to retain its position at the top with the country recording average download and upload speeds of 247.54 Mbps and 228.08 Mbps respectively on fixed broadband. Hong Kong, Thailand, Romania and Denmark complete the top five on the Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in January. In contrast, Mauritania, Yemen, Cuba, Algeria and Turkmenistan occupied the bottom five spots on the Index.

Ookla also highlighted that the global average download speed on fixed broadband hit 96.98 Mbps in January as compared to 94.97 Mbps recorded in the previous month. Further, the global average upload speed on fixed broadband hit 51.28 Mbps in January as compared to 50.91 Mbps recorded in the previous month.