Tecno Pova Powered by MediaTek Helio G80, 6GB RAM and 128GB Launched in India, Details

Tecno Pova has launched for the Indian market with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

By December 4th, 2020 AT 4:30 PM
    Tecno Pova has launched for the Indian market just now with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is targeted towards younger people and will also serve their gaming needs with a massive 6,000mAh battery. Tecno Pova comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a quad-camera setup. The device is all set to compete with other smartphones in the market such as Poco M2 and Redmi 9 Prime which all fall in the same price range. Read ahead to find out complete specifications and price of the Tecno Pova in India.

    Tecno Pova Specifications

    Tecno Pova comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio. The device runs on the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of an external microSD card. The smartphone will run on HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10 out of the box.

    There is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor paired with one macro and portrait lens, each of 2MP along with a fourth AI sensor. For clicking selfies and making video calls, there is an 8MP sensor.

    Connectivity options of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Micro USB along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. For additional security, users also get a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device. There are a number of basic sensors including accelerometer, magnetometer, proximity, and ambient light sensor.

    Tecno Pova Price

    Tecno Pova has been launched in two different variants for the Indian market. The first variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant has been priced at Rs 11,999. The device comes in three different colour options namely Magic Blue, Speed Purple, and Dazzle Black. Both the variants will go on sale from December 11, 12 PM, via Flipkart.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

