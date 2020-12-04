Best 500 Mbps Broadband Plans You Can Get in India

Demand for high-speed internet has risen over the past few months. Multiple people connected to a single Wi-Fi network are working, learning, and teaching from their homes. Adding to this, even for entertainment, people rely on their high-speed broadband internet to stream movies and shows. One of the best internet speed plans you can get is of 500 Mbps if you have a large family and every one of them is connected to a single Wi-Fi network and is using it for heavy downloading and uploading. That is why today, we are listing the best 500 Mbps internet plans that you can get in India.

JioFiber Rs 2,499 Plan

The JioFiber Rs 2,499 plan provides users with a 500 Mbps downloading and uploading speed. It costs Rs 2,499 to the user and carries a validity of one month. This plan is also available with yearly validity. Users also get unlimited voice calling with the broadband connection and a free Jio Set-Top Box. This plan ships with 3.3TB or 3,300GB monthly data.

There are also free over-the-top (OTT) platform subscriptions included with the plan. Users get a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Shemaroo Me, Voot Select, Hoichoi, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, JioSaavn, SunNxt, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and JioCinema.

Spectra Faster Plan

Then there is the Spectra Faster plan. This plan also offers users 500 Mbps internet speed (both downloading and uploading). However, users get much lesser data which is 750GB for a complete month with this plan. There is a data carryover facility available for up to 1500GB. This plan is also available in different monthly configurations.

For one month, users will have to pay a base price of Rs 1,599 (excluding GST). But for a user purchasing the plan for the first time will also have to pay refundable security of Rs 2,000 if he/she is going for any plan with a lesser validity of 12 months. There is an installation charge of Rs 1,000 also applicable which the user will have to pay while getting a connection. Unfortunately, there are no OTT benefits included in this plan.