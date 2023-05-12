Super Affordable Broadband Plans from Major ISPs in India

If you are looking for affordable broadband plans in India, then you have come to the right place. Here, we will take a look at some of the most affordable broadband plans that are offered by the major internet service providers (ISPs) in India. There are plenty of options for customers to choose from, and hence it can become quite hard to identify which would be the best option for them. Thus, we have curated a list of some of the best plans that you can choose from different ISPs if you want to save money and get a value deal.

JioFiber Rs 399 Plan

JioFiber's Rs 399 plan is the entry-level broadband option that you can choose from. Yes, there's also a broadband backup plan, but it doesn't offer sufficient speed without paying additional money. With the Rs 399 plan from JioFiber, you will get 30 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. There's also a free voice calling connection bundled. Note that the price mentioned here doesn't include GST.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Plan

The most affordable broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber comes for Rs 499 per month. With this plan, users get 40 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. Airtel Thanks benefits included with this plan are Apollo 24|7 Circle and Wynk Music. You also get an unlimited voice-calling connection with this plan.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 329 Plan

BSNL Bharat Fibre offers its entry-level plan for Rs 329 per month. This plan is only available in select cities of each state and is only meant for new customers. The plan offers 1TB of monthly data with 20 Mbps of speed. There's a voice calling connection included, but there are no other additional benefits.

ACT Fibernet Rs 549 Plan

If you are a Bengaluru resident, then this Rs 549 plan from ACT Fibernet is the best option for you. The plan comes with 500GB of monthly data and 40 Mbps of speed. Other cities might have other priced entry-level plans from ACT. Compared to the other plans on the list, this one seems like a much worse offer, but rest assured, ACT Fibernet is known for its consistent services.

You Broadband Rs 400 Plan

With taxes included, this entry-level broadband plan from You Broadband is listed for Rs 472 on the website of company. It is available for residents in Ahmedabad. With this plan, users get 3.5TB of monthly data and post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps.