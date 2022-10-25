Speeds of UK Internet Have Improved By 60% Since 2018

As per a report, data speeds are up 18% from a year ago, and 91% of the houses questioned now have an ultrafast subscription, which is defined as having a download speed of at least 30 Mbps, up from 85% a year ago. It appears that March of this year is the comparable period.

The Difference Between the Usual Speeds in Urban and Rural Areas Has Grown

Other bits of information on the precise performance of the UK's broadband network included the fact that median upload speeds have increased by 9% to 10.7 Mbps over the course of a year, that download speeds during the peak hours of 8 to 10 pm were typically 6% slower than the average maximum speeds, and that Virgin Media's 1.1 Gbps service had the fastest median average 24-hour download speed of 1,138 Mbps while TalkTalk's 500 Mbps full fibre service has the highest median upload speed of 73 Mbps. After a specific duration of reduction, the difference between the typical speeds in urban and rural areas has grown; in other words, while rural areas are also experiencing higher speeds, they are not being deployed at the same rate as in urban areas.

People are receiving speedier broadband services across the nation, which is the natural conclusion to draw from this. This is what you would naturally expect given that the rollout's main goal is to do that and given that there are so many businesses already digging the ground and putting fibre across the UK. As per data from Ofcom, the median average speed of a household broadband connection has increased to 59.4 Mbps, a 60% increase over the average speed of 37 Mbps reported in 2018.